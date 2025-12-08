Smart App Control on Windows 11 Now Works Without a Clean Install

If you’ve ever heard of or know about Smart App Control (SAC), you must be aware that it is one of those Windows features that sounded great on paper but came with a catch big enough to make many people ignore it.

Microsoft announced SAC as a proactive feature that blocks suspicious or untrusted apps before they can run. However, when it is disabled, it stays off unless you are willing to do a full clean install.

Most people understandably chose not to use the feature. Well, it seems Microsoft was well aware of this, which is why it made a necessary change back in November as part of Windows 11 Insider build 26220.7070 (KB5070300).

With the aforementioned update, Microsoft finally removed the clean install requirement. Now, you can turn on Smart App Control via a simple toggle found under Windows Security > App & Browser Control > Smart App Control settings. Based on what you want to do, you can choose to turn it on or off like any other protective Windows feature you’d find these days in Windows 11.

Unlike usual antivirus software that scans files constantly and defends your PC after a threat appears, SAC tries to block unknown or potentially harmful apps before they run. Because of that, it has a lighter impact on overall performance. There’s no continuous background scanning pulling resources, so your system stays responsive whether you’re gaming, working, or multitasking across a dozen tabs.

With this update, SAC becomes far more useful, and now that turning it back on doesn’t require a full reset of your PC.