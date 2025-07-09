Surface Pro 2-in-1 (2024) with Copilot+ PC features drops to $1,044.99 for Prime Day

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Surface Pro, now’s the moment. As part of Amazon’s second Prime Day, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 (2024) is down to $1,044.99 (Buy now on Amazon), a big cut from its regular $1,499.99 price. This deal is only for Prime members, but you can easily start a free trial to grab it.

This 2-in-1 stands out for its premium hardware and AI capabilities. It’s one of the first Copilot+ PCs, running on a Snapdragon X Elite chip (12 cores) with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. That hardware pairs with a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen (2880 x 1920, 120Hz) and an NPU with 45 TOPS of power. Translation: it’s fast, responsive, and ready for new AI features in Windows 11.

Because it’s a Copilot+ PC, you’ll get access to Microsoft’s exclusive AI tools like Recall, Windows Studio Effects, Cocreate, and real-time translation. The Surface Pro 2-in-1 is ideal for creators, students, and mobile professionals.

It’s compact, light, and lasts all day on a charge. It flips easily from tablet to laptop. Just note that the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and Slim Pen are sold separately. If you’re okay with the occasional app compatibility hiccup (thanks to its ARM-based design), this is one of the most future-ready Windows devices you can grab, especially at this price.