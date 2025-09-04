TikTok Camera Not Working? 4 Fixes to Try Now

If the TikTok camera is not working, you may face a black screen, laggy recording, or failed access to the camera. The issue usually comes from outdated apps, missing permissions, or temporary glitches. Follow these grouped steps to fix it.

TikTok camera not working, how can I fix it?

1. Check permissions and settings

To make sure TikTok can access your device’s camera, follow these steps:

Open device Settings. On Android: Go to Apps > TikTok > Permissions > Camera, then enable it.

On iPhone: Go to Settings > TikTok, then turn on Camera access. Restart the app to confirm changes.

This ensures TikTok has the necessary access to function correctly.

2. Restart and refresh

Sometimes a quick restart solves minor glitches. Try these steps:

Close the TikTok app completely from recent apps. Relaunch TikTok and test the camera. If it still fails, restart your device to refresh system resources.

Restarting clears hidden conflicts that might block the camera.

Outdated app versions or corrupted cache files can cause the TikTok camera to fail. Here’s what to do:

Open Google Play Store or App Store. Search for TikTok and tap Update if available. On Android, go to Settings > Apps > TikTok > Storage, then select Clear Cache.

Reopen TikTok and test the camera.

This fixes compatibility issues and removes corrupted files that may interfere with recording.

4. Reinstall TikTok

If nothing works, reinstalling TikTok often resolves deep-rooted problems. Follow these steps:

Uninstall TikTok from your device. Restart your phone. Download TikTok again from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in and test the camera feature.

A clean installation eliminates any leftover corrupted data.

If your TikTok camera is still not working, try the fixes above depending on your device. Each method addresses a common cause, from permissions and updates to reinstalling the app. By following these steps, you should be able to get the camera working again and continue creating videos without interruption.

