Unblock Restricted Sites on Windows 11 Fast: Step by Step

If you cannot access certain sites because they are blocked by your network, ISP, or organization, use the safe methods below to unblock restricted websites effectively.

How to Unblock Restricted Websites on Windows 11?

1. Use a VPN

Download a trusted VPN app such as NordVPN, ProtonVPN, or ExpressVPN. Install and launch the VPN on your PC. Connect to a server where the site is accessible.

Open your browser and visit the blocked site.

Why it works: A VPN masks your IP and encrypts traffic so sites see a different location.

If you want to learn more about VPS, don’t miss our Can a VPN access blocked sites guide to learn more.

2. Try a Proxy Website

Search for reputable web proxies such as Hide.me Proxy or KProxy. Open the proxy page and enter the blocked site URL. Start browsing through the proxy gateway.

Note: Proxies rarely encrypt traffic. Avoid sensitive logins.

3. Use Google Translate as a Temporary Proxy

Go to translate.google.com. Paste the blocked site URL in the text box. Select two different languages and open the translated link.

4. Change Your DNS Settings

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Network & Internet > Advanced network settings.

Open More network adapter options. Right-click your active adapter > Properties.

Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) > Properties.

Choose Use the following DNS server addresses and enter 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4.

Click OK to apply.

5. Use the Tor Browser

Download Tor from the Tor Project. Install and open Tor, then connect to the Tor network. Browse the blocked site in Tor.

If you’re using wireless connection, we have a great guide on How to unblock a website on Wi-Fi router so don’t miss it.

Why Are Some Websites Blocked?

Network administrator policies at school or work

Geo-restrictions based on your location

Government censorship or compliance rules

Browser, firewall, or DNS-level filters

Learn more about why pages get blocked and common fixes in this guide: This page has been blocked by your administrator.

FAQs

Why are some websites blocked on my school or office network? Administrators block sites to control bandwidth, improve productivity, and reduce security risks. Is it legal to unblock restricted websites? Using legal privacy tools is generally allowed. Bypassing institutional rules may violate policies. Check local laws and terms. Can I unblock sites without installing anything? Yes. Try web proxies or Google Translate, but security and reliability are limited. Why do I still see Access Denied after turning on a VPN? Some sites detect VPNs. Switch servers or protocols, or try a different provider. Can antivirus or firewall settings block websites? Yes. Tight firewall rules or web shields can block safe domains. Review allowlists and settings.

Conclusion

To unblock restricted websites on Windows 11, start with a VPN, try a proxy or Google Translate for quick access, adjust DNS if needed, or browse with Tor for anonymity. Always use reputable tools and avoid sharing sensitive data on untrusted services.