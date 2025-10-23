Windows 11 Canary Build 27975 Fixes Issue with Windows Hello PIN

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27975 to the Canary Channel. While this build doesn’t introduce new features, it brings a handful of important fixes that improve system stability and everyday usability.

Alongside enhancing the overall experience, the latest Canary build comes with key fixes. First, Microsoft has resolved an issue that was affecting the touch keyboard’s launch reliability, which had been causing intermittent failures for some Insiders.

The update also fixes a Windows Hello PIN problem that prevented users from signing in after upgrading to recent Canary builds unless they reset their PIN. The company has also addressed a Settings crash when accessing drive information under Settings > System > Storage. This bug also affected the File Explorer properties page when viewing drive details.

However, there are still a few lingering issues. Microsoft warns that Insiders with the new Start menu design may notice it scrolling to the top unexpectedly. Additionally, some users continue to report problems with sleep and shutdown not working correctly after installing the latest Canary builds.

This update follows a minor update for Windows 11 version 23H2, and massive update for version 24H2 and 25H2, which introduced redesigned Start Menu, Fluid Dictation, Click to Do upgrades and more.