Windows 11 KB5065786 adds new Desktop Spotlight context menu options

Microsoft is refreshing personalization and productivity in the latest Insider update. With Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.6690 (Beta, version 24H2) and 26220.6690 (Dev, version 25H2), the company has introduced new changes for the Desktop Spotlight’s context menu and Settings app.

Do note that both the builds are shipped under KB5065786. So, what’s new? For those using Desktop Spotlight as their wallpaper, right-clicking the desktop now shows two fresh options: “Learn more about this background” and “Next desktop background.”

Well, the above options will make it easier to interact with Spotlight images without opening the Settings panel. On the other hand, the Settings > Accounts section has been updated. The old “Email & accounts” page is now called “Your accounts.” This unifies account management, making it simpler to handle logins and app connections in one place.

Besides personalization, productivity gets a Copilot boost. Both the builds mentioned above add Copilot-powered translation in Click to Do. Thanks to the feature, you’ll be able to translate highlighted text with Copilot.

Moreover, you also get taskbar sharing with Copilot Vision, which allows an app window to be shared directly with Copilot for real-time insights.