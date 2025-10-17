Windows 11 Paint App Adds AI Animation and Image Editing Tools

For some time now, Microsoft has been shifting its focus toward integrating AI across its core apps. From Word and Photos to the good old Paint app, all are getting some sort of AI integrations. Speaking of Windows 11’s Paint app, Microsoft has reportedly rolled out two new AI-powered features that push its creative boundaries further than ever.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Windows 11’s Paint app can now animate your images using AI and edit pictures with text prompts, similar to what users have seen in Google’s experimental Nano Banana image editor. Both tools are currently available through Microsoft’s Windows AI Labs, an opt-in program that lets users test experimental AI features before a wider rollout.

Windows AI Labs is Microsoft’s new testing ground for generative AI tools built into native Windows apps. You don’t need to be a Windows Insider to join. Once invited, users can try early features right inside Paint.

One of these is Animate, which lets you turn any sketch or image into a short animation. Microsoft describes it as a new way to “bring images to life.” Once activated, you’ll see an Animate option under the Copilot menu. It then renders motion directly on the canvas without requiring any prompt input from the user.

Image credit: Windows Latest

Per the news outlet, it takes around 40–60 seconds to generate a short animation. The final result can be saved locally or copied as a GIF. The news outlet says that the tool is still hit-or-miss, but it’s a promising start, at least.

The second feature, Generative Edit, lets you modify existing images using natural language commands. Think of it as Photoshop’s AI fill, but built into Paint. You can remove unwanted elements, change backgrounds, or transform your drawings with quick text instructions.

Image credit: Windows Latest

Windows Latest notes that while results can vary depending on the complexity of the request, Microsoft’s model shows steady improvement. It’s not yet confirmed which AI system powers the feature, but it appears to be a proprietary in-house model rather than something like OpenAI’s DALL·E or Google’s Imagen.

Microsoft says these tools are still experimental, and there’s no guarantee they’ll reach general users. Only select accounts currently see the Windows AI Labs toggle in Paint’s settings. The company calls the program an opportunity to engage in ongoing evaluation of pre-release features and capabilities.

Article feature image source: Windows Latest