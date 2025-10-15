Essential Windows 11 Settings To Change Today For Better Privacy

Windows 11 is sleek and modern, but many default settings can slow down your PC or compromise your privacy; here are the most important Windows 11 settings you should change now to make your system faster, safer, and more efficient.

Here Are Windows 11 Settings You Should Change

Turn Off Startup Apps

Startup apps launch automatically and can make your computer boot slowly; you can also manage startup behavior in System Settings to control what loads when Windows starts, see how to adjust Windows 11 system settings.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click the Startup apps tab. Right-click any app you do not need at startup. Select Disable.



Disable Background Apps

Background apps consume memory and battery even when unused.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Apps > Installed apps. Click the three dots beside an app and select Advanced options. Set Background app permissions to Never.



Adjust Privacy Settings

Windows collects telemetry by default, but you can limit data sharing to protect your privacy.

Open Settings. Go to Privacy & security > Diagnostics & feedback. Set Diagnostic data to Required only.

Turn off Tailored experiences and Improve inking & typing.

Change Power Mode for Better Performance

Switching to performance mode ensures your CPU and GPU run at full speed.

Press Windows + I. Go to System > Power & battery. Click Power mode and select Best performance.

Disable Visual Effects

Disabling animations and transparency improves responsiveness on older PCs.

Search for Performance Options in Start. Click Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows. Select Adjust for best performance or turn off specific effects.

Manage Notifications

Unwanted notifications can distract you from work and affect productivity; if alerts keep popping up you can also disable the Notification Center in Windows 11.

Open Settings. Go to System > Notifications.

Turn off alerts for unnecessary apps.

Enable Storage Sense

Storage Sense automatically clears temporary files to free up space.

Press Windows + I. Navigate to System > Storage. Turn on Storage Sense.

Click Configure Storage Sense to customize cleanup frequency.

Set Default Apps Manually

Setting your preferred apps prevents Windows from resetting defaults to Microsoft ones.

Go to Settings > Apps > Default apps.

Search for the app type such as browser or media player. Select your preferred app and confirm.

Disable Personalized Ads

Turning off ad tracking helps prevent targeted ads from using your data.

Go to Settings > Privacy & security > General. Turn off Let apps show me personalized ads.

Disable Show me suggested content in Settings app.

Enable Clipboard History

Clipboard history makes copying and pasting multiple items faster.

Open Settings. Navigate to System > Clipboard. Turn on Clipboard history.

Adjust Display Refresh Rate

Higher refresh rates make animations and scrolling smoother and improve usability.

Open Settings > System > Display. Scroll to Advanced display. Choose the highest Refresh rate available.

Turn On Enhanced Security

Built-in protection tools like Core Isolation and Secure Boot can block malware and improve system integrity; for detailed steps review how to use Windows Security.

Go to Settings > Privacy & security > Windows Security. Open Device Security. Enable Memory integrity and Secure Boot if available.



FAQs

What settings increase Windows 11 performance the most? Disabling startup apps, background apps, and visual effects offers the biggest speed improvement. Is it safe to disable telemetry in Windows 11? Yes, limiting data collection to required only does not affect system functionality. How often should I run Storage Sense? Enable it to run weekly or automatically when your storage is low. How can I improve battery life without reducing performance? Use Balanced power mode, lower display brightness, and close unused background apps.

Conclusion

Tweaking these Windows 11 settings can make your computer faster, safer, and cleaner; start with privacy options, notifications, and security improvements to see immediate results.