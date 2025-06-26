Windows 11 Beta fixes Vista startup sound bug, Dev build still stuck

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 preview builds are still stuck with a bit of accidental nostalgia. Yes, the old Windows Vista startup sound is still playing in some versions.

The company initially acknowledged this earlier in June, blaming a mix-up during development. But while the Beta Channel got a fix this week, the Dev Channel didn’t.

Microsoft confirmed in updated release notes that “this fix for this issue unfortunately is not working correctly in this build.” Even Windows Insider lead Brandon LeBlanc noted on X that the sound bug remains unfixed in Dev. The Beta and Dev builds otherwise share nearly identical changelogs, which makes the glitch stand out even more.

Some users have joked that Microsoft is trolling Apple, especially after the iPhone maker unveiled iOS 26’s “Liquid Glass” design, which many say borrows from Vista’s style. Microsoft, of course, denies any intentional reference.

Beyond sound bugs, the latest builds also added a redesigned Recall homepage and new controls for customizing on-screen system indicators. But some long-requested tweaks—like moving the taskbar to the top—remain missing, despite Microsoft delivering other user-requested changes.