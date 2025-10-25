Windows 11's New Memory Diagonstics Feature Notifies For a Quick Memory Scan After Unexpected Restart

With the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6982 (KB5067109), Microsoft introduced a bunch of new features, like ‘Copy & Search’ for Taskbar and voice typing delay controls.

Well, there’s a new feature that has to do with all the unexpected restsrts you see in Windows 11 systems. Here, we’re talking about Windows Memory Diagnostics tool.

The feature, introduced as part of KB5067109 Insider update, is designed to detect potential memory issues after a system crash. Microsoft says that if your PC encounters a bugcheck (unexpected restart), Windows may prompt you to run a quick memory scan during your next reboot.

Image: Microsoft

The scan takes roughly five minutes and runs automatically before logging back into Windows. If problems are found and fixed, you’ll receive a notification afterward.

The company further adds that this proactive step will help reduce instability and data loss caused by corrupted memory. However, it’s not yet supported on Arm64 devices, or systems with Administrator Protection or BitLocker without Secure Boot.

The feature is also included for Insiders with the Beta channel Build 26120.6982 (24H2). Moreover, Microsoft has also updated Settings with Device Cards for displaying system info and quicker navigation options.