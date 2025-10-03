Windows 7 Screenshot Guide: Print Screen and Snipping Tool

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Taking a screenshot on Windows 7 is simple and can be done in multiple ways. Whether you want to capture your entire screen, a specific window, or a selected area, here are the step-by-step methods.

How to Screenshot on Windows 7?

1. Capture the Entire Screen with Print Screen

The Print Screen button lets you copy the whole screen.

Press the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Open Paint or another image editor.

Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Save the file by clicking File > Save As.



2. Capture the Active Window Only

You can grab only the window you are working in.

Hold down Alt and press PrtScn. Open Paint or Word. Paste the image with Ctrl + V. Save the screenshot to your computer.



3. Use the Snipping Tool for Custom Screenshots

Windows 7 includes a built-in Snipping Tool for free selection.

Click the Start Menu. Select the Snipping Tool app.

Choose a snip type: Free-form, Rectangular, Window, or Full-screen.

Drag the cursor to capture the desired area. Save the screenshot by clicking the Save icon.

4. Save and Share Quickly

After taking a screenshot, you can save it in different formats or attach it to an email.

Choose Save As in the Snipping Tool or Paint. Pick a format such as PNG or JPEG. Select a folder to store the image. Attach the saved file when sharing with others.

FAQs

How do I take a screenshot without the Snipping Tool? Press PrtScn to copy the screen and paste it into Paint. Where are screenshots saved on Windows 7? Screenshots from the Snipping Tool are saved in the folder you select. Can I take screenshots of only part of my screen? Yes, use the Snipping Tool and choose the Rectangular Snip option. Can I edit screenshots after taking them? Yes, open them in Paint, Word, or any image editor to crop, resize, or highlight details.

Conclusion

Windows 7 offers several easy ways to take screenshots, from using the Print Screen key to the Snipping Tool. Whether you want the full screen, a single window, or a custom area, these built-in tools give you quick results without extra software.