How to Boot into Safe Mode in Windows 7 (Step by Step)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Resolve multiple Windows PC issues and speed up your PC effortlessly with specialized software. Download HelpSoft PC Cleaner and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Click on Start Scan button to find corrupt or broken files that affect your PC.

button to find corrupt or broken files that affect your PC. Now the software will start the fixing process and boost your PC performance. Download now HelpSoft PC Cleaner has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner For fixing DLL errors, we recommend HelpSoft PC Cleaner. The tool will help you fix and clean the registry keys that cause DLL malfunctions. In more advanced cases, this tool can help you roll back your system to a version where the DLL error did not persist. Here's how to use it: Download HelpSoft PC Cleaner and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Launch the tool and press Start Scan to find DLL files that could be causing PC problems.

to find DLL files that could be causing PC problems. After the scanning procedure, it will replace broken DLLs with working versions. Download now HelpSoft PC Cleaner has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Fix all BSoD events on your Windows OS and keep them away: Download HelpSoft PC Cleaner and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Launch the tool and click Start Scan to detect all the malfunctioning files.

to detect all the malfunctioning files. Now it will start fixing issues affecting your computer’s performance. Download Now HelpSoft PC Cleaner has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with HelpSoft PC Cleaner: Download HelpSoft PC Cleaner and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Launch the tool and scan for broken files causing the problems.

After that, it will fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance. Download Now HelpSoft PC Cleaner has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner We suggest HelpSoft PC Cleaner to handle multiple CPU-related issues caused by too many chaotic processes that run on your Windows OS. Here's how to do it: Download HelpSoft PC Cleaner and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Launch the app to start the scanning process.

After that, it will resolve all issues affecting your PC's performance. Download now HelpSoft PC Cleaner has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner For fixing Windows errors, we recommend Fortect: Fortect will identify and deploy the correct fix for your Windows errors. Follow the 3 easy steps to get rid of Windows errors: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning your PC for Windows errors

Right-click on Start Repair to deploy the right fix for each error encountered during the scan Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner For fixing DLL errors, we recommend Fortect: Fortect will search for an intitial version of your missing, corrupted or damaged DLL files that cause problems to your Windows OS and will replace it. Here is how to find them in 3 easy steps: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find DLL files that could be causing PC problems

to find DLL files that could be causing PC problems Right-click on Start Repair to replace all broken DLLs or fix them one by one from the console Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Repair all Windows Updates Errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Start the tool's scanning process to look for corrupt files that are the source of the issues

to look for corrupt files that are the source of the issues Right-click on Start Repair to resolve security and performance issues with your computer Download from Fortect.com 0 readers this month, rated 4.4 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.4 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Keep your computer running at its best! Junk files removal and registry cleaner

Check your PC’s health

Customizable Browser Cleanup

Faster response rates on all apps and processes Download from Fortect.com 0 readers this month, rated 4.4 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.4 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix all BSoD events and keep computer safe and clean: Fortect will find the cause of BSoD and fix it. Here is how to do it with 3 easy steps: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing BSoD

to find broken files that are causing BSoD Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 10 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner To fix various PC problems, we recommend using Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the app to start the scan process.

Click the Start Repair button to resolve all issues affecting your computer's privacy and performance. Download from Fortect.com 0 readers this month, rated 4.4 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.4 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner We suggest Fortect to handle a variety of CPU-related issues: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the app to start the scan process.

Click the Start Repair button to resolve all issues affecting your computer's performance. Download from Fortect.com 0 readers this month, rated 4.4 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.4 on TrustPilot X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner To fix various gaming problems, we recommend using Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download from Fortect.com 0 readers this month, rated 4.4 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.4 on TrustPilot A message from our partner To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use Fortect Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps: Download Fortect app and install it on your PC

Navigate to Driver Updater and start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers

Click on Update All Drivers to start the process Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect Driver Updater has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Repair numerous Windows PC problems and improve its health easily with dedicated software. Here's how to do it in 3 simple steps: Download iolo System Mechanic and install it on your PC.

and install it on your PC. Start scanning to find malfunctioning files that reduce your PC performance.

After that, the software will replace defective files with healthy Windows files. Download now iolo System Mechanic has been downloaded by 0 readers this month To fix common driver issues on your PC, you will need a specialized tool to find the latest driver versions. You can use GetMyDrivers and update your drivers in 3 easy steps: Download and install GetMyDrivers updater tool.

updater tool. Start the scanning process to check your PC for outdated or missing drivers.

Click the Update All button to proceed with the update operation. Download now GetMyDrivers has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

A message from our partner To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps: Download PC HelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Right-click on Update Now to allow the update process. Download now PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Manually searching printer or scanner drivers is a long process. Instead, use a tested tool that selects the correct driver version with maximum precision: Download Fortect Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Let the initial scan finish and select Driver Updater feature

Click on a "Update" button to allow the process to start Get Now Fortect Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Finding and installing a specific driver manually may cause system crashes or instability. Use a safer and more precise method to get a driver and avoid errors: Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Click on Update Now to allow the update process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Drivers for peripheral hardware can be hard to find manually. Use a tool that offers a faster and safer way to install the exact drivers for your devices. Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Click on Update Now to start process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Audio issues often come from incorrect drivers. Let a tested and precise tool apply the right version quickly and safely for the best sound you can get out of your PC: Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it

Start the scan process to search for outdated or missing drivers

Click on Update Now to start the update process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Incorrect versions of graphics card drivers can cause many display issues. Use a dedicated tool that safely applies the right version fast: Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it

Start the scan process to search the correct missing VGA driver version

Click on Update Now to allow the update process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Corrupt or missing drivers lead to errors, slowdowns and even BSoDs. Use a safer way to restore them on your PC with tested replacements. Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on PC

Start the scan to search for missing or corrupted drivers

Click on Update Now to allow the update process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Laptops use specific drivers and bundles that you might miss. Use a tested solution that ensures safe, accurate driver installs tailored to your device. Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your Laptop

Start the scan to search for outdated or missing drivers

Click on Update Now to allow the update process Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Finding and managing drivers manually for Windows 10 OS takes time and carries risks. Use a faster and safer solution tested for compatibility: Download and install PCHelpSoft Driver Updater on your Windows 10 PC

Start the scan to search for outdated or missing drivers

Click on Update Now to refresh all the old or bad drivers Get Now PCHelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month A message from our partner Updating Windows 11 drivers require precision. Avoid mismatches and use a tested tool that installs safe and up-to-date drivers quickly: Download and install PCHelpSoft Driver Updater on your Windows 11 PC

Start the scan to find the outdated or missing drivers

Click on Update button to start the update process Get Now PChelpSoft Driver Updater PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

Booting into Safe Mode in Windows 7 is a useful way to troubleshoot issues. This guide explains the exact steps to access Safe Mode quickly and safely.

How to Boot into Safe Mode in Windows 7?

1. Restart and Access Advanced Boot Options

To reach the boot menu, you need to restart your computer and press the correct key.

Click Start and choose Restart from the power menu.

As soon as your PC begins to boot, press the F8 key repeatedly. Wait for the Advanced Boot Options screen to appear.

If your system still does not work after troubleshooting, consider a full reset: how to factory reset Windows 7.

2. Choose Safe Mode from the List

Once in the boot options, select the right Safe Mode option from the list.

On the Advanced Boot Options screen, use the arrow keys to navigate. Select Safe Mode from the list of startup options.

Press Enter to confirm your selection.

If Windows files are missing or damaged, a clean setup may be needed: how to install Windows 7.

3. Log in to Windows 7

After choosing Safe Mode, Windows loads basic drivers before you log in.

Wait while Windows loads essential drivers and processes. At the login screen, enter your account credentials.

Once logged in, your desktop appears with minimal drivers loaded.

To document error messages and settings during troubleshooting, follow this Windows 7 screenshot guide for quick captures in Safe Mode.

When Safe Mode loads, you may need elevated rights to run repairs, so learn how to log in as Administrator in Windows 7.

4. Use Safe Mode with Networking or Command Prompt (Optional)

Pick the Safe Mode variant that fits your troubleshooting needs.

If you need internet access, choose Safe Mode with Networking. If you want command-line tools only, select Safe Mode with Command Prompt.

Press Enter to continue with your chosen option.

If you plan to reinstall or repair Windows, you may need your key: find your Windows 7 product key.

FAQs

How do I know if I am in Safe Mode? You will see the words “Safe Mode” in the corners of your screen, and only essential programs run. Can I exit Safe Mode normally? Yes. Restart your computer and it will boot back into normal Windows 7 mode. When should I use Safe Mode? Use Safe Mode to troubleshoot driver issues, malware problems, or system errors. Why is Safe Mode not working on my PC? The F8 key might not register, or system files may be corrupted. Try pressing F8 earlier, or use a Windows 7 installation disc for repair.

Conclusion

Safe Mode in Windows 7 helps diagnose and fix common problems. Follow these steps to enter Safe Mode quickly and restore your PC to normal operation.