Windows Live Mail to Outlook: Easy Migration Guide

If you are still using Windows Live Mail, you may face syncing problems and missing updates, and this is why many are moving from Windows Live Mail to Outlook. This is simpler than you think, and this guide will show you how to do it.

How to move Windows Live Mail to Outlook?

1. Prepare your Windows Live Mail data

  1. Open Windows Live Mail.
  2. Click on File > Export > Email Messages.
    export messages windows live mail
  3. Select Microsoft Exchange as the format.
  4. Choose the folders you want to move.
  5. Complete the export process to save your emails.

Before exporting, make sure you are logged into your Hotmail account. If you need help, see our Windows Live Mail sign in Hotmail guide.

2. Import data into Outlook

  1. Launch Microsoft Outlook.
  2. Go to File > Open & Export > Import/Export.
    import outlook
  3. Select Import from another program or file.
  4. Choose the exported file and confirm import settings.
  5. Your emails should now appear in Outlook.

For more information, check this guide on how to configure Outlook on Windows Live Mail.

3. Configure your Outlook account

  1. Open Outlook and select File > Add Account.
    add account outlook
  2. Enter your email address and password.
  3. Follow the setup wizard to connect your account.
  4. Test sending and receiving messages to confirm everything works.

If your Live Mail is already giving you trouble, check this guide on Live Mail not sending emails before migrating.

Why switch from Windows Live Mail to Outlook

  • Windows Live Mail is no longer supported on Windows 10.
  • Outlook offers better integration with Microsoft 365 and Exchange.
  • Security updates and features are still actively maintained.

Alternative: Use Outlook.com

If you prefer a web-based client, you can set up your account on Outlook.com instead of the desktop app. This avoids compatibility issues and ensures your data syncs across devices.

If you also use AOL for email, you may want to check this detailed guide on how to sign in to your AOL inbox. It explains step-by-step how to access your AOL account securely on both desktop and mobile devices.

FAQs

Can I still use Windows Live Mail on Windows 10?

It may work, but support has ended. Check this guide on Windows Live Mail and Windows 10 for more details.

Will my contacts transfer to Outlook?

Yes, but you must export them separately from Windows Live Mail as a CSV file, then import them into Outlook.

Is Outlook free?

Outlook.com is free, but the full desktop version is part of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365.

