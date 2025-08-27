Windows Live Mail to Outlook: Easy Migration Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you are still using Windows Live Mail, you may face syncing problems and missing updates, and this is why many are moving from Windows Live Mail to Outlook. This is simpler than you think, and this guide will show you how to do it.

How to move Windows Live Mail to Outlook?

1. Prepare your Windows Live Mail data

Open Windows Live Mail. Click on File > Export > Email Messages.

Select Microsoft Exchange as the format. Choose the folders you want to move. Complete the export process to save your emails.

Before exporting, make sure you are logged into your Hotmail account. If you need help, see our Windows Live Mail sign in Hotmail guide.

2. Import data into Outlook

Launch Microsoft Outlook. Go to File > Open & Export > Import/Export.

Select Import from another program or file. Choose the exported file and confirm import settings. Your emails should now appear in Outlook.

For more information, check this guide on how to configure Outlook on Windows Live Mail.

3. Configure your Outlook account

Open Outlook and select File > Add Account.

Enter your email address and password. Follow the setup wizard to connect your account. Test sending and receiving messages to confirm everything works.

If your Live Mail is already giving you trouble, check this guide on Live Mail not sending emails before migrating.

Why switch from Windows Live Mail to Outlook

Windows Live Mail is no longer supported on Windows 10.

Outlook offers better integration with Microsoft 365 and Exchange.

Security updates and features are still actively maintained.

Alternative: Use Outlook.com

If you prefer a web-based client, you can set up your account on Outlook.com instead of the desktop app. This avoids compatibility issues and ensures your data syncs across devices.

FAQs