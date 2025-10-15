Winux ‘W10EOL’ Gives Aging Windows 10 PCs a New Life as Microsoft Ends Support

A new way to keep your Wimdows 10 PC alive starting today

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to Windows 10, there’s a new way to keep your PC alive. Fortunately, it also doesn’t involve paying Microsoft $30 for Extended Security Updates (ESU).

As you may know, Microsoft officially retired all versions of Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, ending free security patches and bug fixes for both Home and Pro editions. While users can still enroll in the ESU program to extend protection until 2026, many older laptops and desktops simply can’t make the jump to Windows 11 due to hardware restrictions.

That’s where Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL” comes in. It is a lightweight Linux system that looks, feels, and performs like Windows 11.

The Linux that feels like Windows

Built on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Winux W10EOL offers the best of both worlds. The visual familiarity of Windows with the performance and long-term security of Linux. The developers have designed the interface to replicate Windows 10 and 11’s design, complete with the Start menu, taskbar, File Explorer-style navigation, and Control Panel lookalikes.

The latest version includes KDE Plasma 5 with a new “Redsand” theme, kernel 6.14 for better hardware support, and a redesigned login experience for enterprise environments. There’s also PowerTools 1.8.3, which mimics key Windows utilities to make switching seamless.

For those who still rely on Microsoft apps, Winux supports .exe and .msi installers via Wine, includes Edge and Teams Preview, and offers native OneDrive integration.

It even lets you run Android apps with Play Store access and OpenGL acceleration, bringing a level of flexibility Windows 10 users never had. Moreover, if you’re interested, Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL” is available to download now.

via: Beta News | Article feature image source: Winux YouTube Channel