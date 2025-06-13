Xbox Free Play Days adds Towerborne, Bassmaster, and Construction Simulator this weekend

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Xbox is offering up another round of Free Play Days, and this week’s lineup blends fantasy action with some hands-on realism. This week, three games are part of the offer: Towerborne, Bassmaster Fishing, and Construction Simulator.

Two of them—Bassmaster Fishing and Construction Simulator—are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members from June 12 through June 15. Both titles support Xbox Play Anywhere and are also optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Meanwhile, Towerborne, an Xbox Game Studios title still in preview, is open to all Xbox players for a longer stretch. The Free Play Days for All promotion runs from June 12 through June 18, giving anyone with an Xbox account the chance to try the new side-scrolling action-RPG hybrid.

You can find all three titles under the Free Play Days section in the Xbox Store’s Subscriptions tab. Once downloaded, players can unlock achievements and save their progress. If you enjoy the experience, each game is also available at a temporary discount, though pricing and availability can differ by region.

Bassmaster Fishing drops players into pro-level tournaments with real-world locations and gear. Construction Simulator gives you control of licensed heavy machinery and over 100 missions to complete, solo or in co-op. Moreover, Towerborne focuses on cooperative brawling and loot progression, set in a post-apocalyptic world.