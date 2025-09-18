Xbox Free Play Days Brings Four Games for You to Try This Weekend (September 18-21)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced yet another Free Play Days lineup to try out this weekend. Starting today, September 18, and running through Sunday, September 21, you can enjoy a mix of survival, sports, co-op action, and city-building creativity.

First of all, you’ve Synduality Echo of Ada, which drops you into a post-apocalyptic world filled with deadly threats and mech-based combat. The game, which is usually priced at $39.99, sees a 50% discount and is up for sale at just $19.99 during this weekend’s Free Play Days. Not to mention, you can try it for free until Sunday.

If you’re a lawn tennis fan, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is here for you to try. The game gives you the chance to compete against professional tennis stars like Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios while climbing through a detailed career mode. You can grab it for $19.99 (usually priced for $49.99) and can be played with a Game Pass membership.

Two more titles are free for all Xbox members through a two-hour timed trial. Ship of Fools, the co-op roguelike from Team17, lets you set sail against waves of aquatic enemies. The game is listed at $21.99, but is open to try this weekend.

Meanwhile, Townscaper lets you build colorful towns on an irregular grid. The experimental title, typically priced for $4.99, drops to just $1.99 during the ongoing Free Play Days event.