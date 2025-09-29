Change Xbox Game Pass Payment Method on Web Console or PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

You can update your Xbox Game Pass payment method anytime through your Microsoft account or directly on your console. Follow the steps below depending on your device.

How to Change Xbox Game Pass Payment Method?

The fastest way is by using the Microsoft Services page.

Go to Microsoft Services & Subscriptions. Sign in with the Microsoft account linked to your Xbox Game Pass. Locate your active Game Pass subscription. Click Manage next to it. Select Change how you pay.

Add a new card, PayPal, or another available option. Confirm changes and remove old payment methods if necessary.

For more account flexibility, see how to gift Xbox Game Pass.

2. Change Payment Method on Xbox Console

You can also manage billing directly from your Xbox.

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Go to Profile & system > Settings. Select Account > Payment & billing. Choose Payment options.

Add a new payment method or update an existing one.

Set it as the default for Xbox Game Pass.

If you use Game Pass on PC, you can update payment through the Microsoft Store app.

Open the Microsoft Store on your PC. Click your profile icon and select Payment methods. Choose Add a payment method and enter your details. Return to Subscriptions to set it as default for Xbox Game Pass.

Since you are on PC, here is how to download Xbox Game Pass games on PC.

FAQs

How do I remove an old payment method from Xbox Game Pass? Go to your Microsoft account billing page, choose the method you want to delete, and select Remove. Make sure another valid payment option is set first. Can I use gift cards instead of a credit card for Game Pass? Yes. You can redeem Xbox gift cards or Game Pass codes and apply them toward your subscription balance. Why is my new payment method not working? Ensure your region matches the billing country of your payment method. Also check that the card or PayPal account is active and has funds. Can I split payments between two cards for Xbox Game Pass? No. Microsoft allows one active payment method per subscription. You must select a single default option.

Conclusion

Changing your Xbox Game Pass payment method is quick whether you manage it online, on your console, or through the Microsoft Store app. Keep billing details current to avoid interruptions. If you ever decide the service is not for you, see how to cancel Xbox Game Pass.

Looking for ways to save instead of updating billing? Discover how to get Xbox Game Pass free using trials, rewards, and promotions.