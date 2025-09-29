How to Gift Xbox Game Pass Quickly on Web or Console

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to share Xbox Game Pass with friends or family? You can gift a subscription or code from the web, your console, or a retailer.

How to Gift Xbox Game Pass?

1. Buy a Gift Subscription Online

You can send a digital gift directly through the Xbox online store.

Go to the official Xbox Game Pass store. Choose the plan you want to gift: Core, PC, or Ultimate. Select Buy as gift and sign in with your Microsoft account. Enter the recipient’s email address and add a personal message. Complete checkout to send the digital gift instantly.

After activation, they can follow this guide on how to download Xbox Game Pass games on PC. Need to update your billing before purchasing the gift? Learn how to change your Xbox Game Pass payment method in a few quick steps.

2. Gift from Your Xbox Console

Gifting directly from your Xbox console is just as straightforward.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. Open the Microsoft Store on your console. Select Xbox Game Pass under subscriptions. Choose Buy as gift and enter the recipient’s email or gamertag.

Confirm the purchase to send the code immediately.

3. Gift with a Digital Code

A gift card code is a flexible way to share Game Pass time.

Purchase an Xbox Game Pass gift card online or from a retailer. Reveal the 25-character code. Send the code by email, chat, or a printed card. The recipient redeems it at redeem.microsoft.com.



If they prefer another storage location, see how to install Xbox Game Pass games on a secondary drive.

Why Gifting Xbox Game Pass Works

Game Pass unlocks hundreds of games, day-one titles, cloud play, and member perks. Gifting removes friction for the recipient and delivers instant access to top games.

Want to explore other options before gifting? Learn how to get Xbox Game Pass free through trials, rewards, and special promotions.

FAQs

Can I gift Game Pass to someone in another country? No. Gifts are region locked and must match the recipient’s country. What if the recipient already has Game Pass? The gifted time stacks on top of their existing subscription. Is there a physical gift card option? Yes. Many retailers sell physical Xbox Game Pass gift cards. Can I schedule delivery for a future date? No. Digital gifts are delivered immediately after purchase.

Conclusion

Gifting Xbox Game Pass is quick and simple, whether you buy online, use your console, or share a code. If the recipient ever needs to stop their membership, they can follow this guide on how to cancel Xbox Game Pass.