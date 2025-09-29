How to Download Xbox Game Pass Games on Windows PC

Xbox Game Pass lets you play hundreds of titles, but you need to know how to download them first. Whether on console, Windows PC, or cloud streaming, the process is simple once you follow the right steps.

How to Download Games with Xbox Game Pass?

Download on Windows PC

Here is how you can install Game Pass games on a Windows PC: Open the app Open the Xbox app on Windows 10 or Windows 11. Sign in Sign in with the same Microsoft account used for your Game Pass. Open the Library Browse the Game Pass library in the app. Find the game Click the game you want, then select Install. Wait for it to install Choose the installation location and let it finish.

How many games can I download with Xbox Game Pass? You can download as many as your device storage allows. There is no set limit from Game Pass. Do I keep the games after canceling Game Pass? No. You lose access once your subscription ends unless you buy the game separately. Can I pre-install upcoming Game Pass titles? Yes. Many titles allow pre-install so you can play immediately at launch. Why is my Game Pass download speed so slow? Check your internet connection, pause other downloads, or try a wired Ethernet connection for faster speeds.

