How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a Few Simple Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Canceling Xbox Game Pass only takes a few steps. You can do it from your Microsoft account, directly on an Xbox console, or on a Windows PC. Stay in control of your billing and game access by following these steps.

How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass Subscription?

1. From Microsoft Account

The easiest way is through your Microsoft Services page online.

Go to the Microsoft Services & Subscriptions page. Sign in with the Microsoft account linked to your Xbox Game Pass. Scroll down to find your Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Click Manage next to the subscription. Select Cancel subscription and confirm.

Choose whether to cancel immediately or after the billing period ends.

If you are using Windows 11, you may also want to check out this guide on Xbox Game Pass setup in Windows 11.

2. On Xbox Console

You can also manage and cancel directly from your Xbox console settings.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. Go to Profile & system > Settings. Navigate to Account > Subscriptions. Select Xbox Game Pass from the list. Choose Cancel subscription.

Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm.

Console users can also explore the Xbox Game Pass widget on Windows 11 for quick access to their subscriptions and games.

3. On Windows PC

If you use Game Pass on PC, you can cancel from the Microsoft Store app.

Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Select Payment & billing from the menu. Locate your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Click Manage to open settings. Choose Cancel subscription and confirm.



For more flexibility, learn how to install Xbox Game Pass games on a secondary drive.

For a full Windows walkthrough on installing titles, see How to Download Xbox Game Pass Games on PC. You can also review or update your billing by checking this guide on how to change your Xbox Game Pass payment method.

What Happens After Canceling

You keep access until your current paid period ends.

Prepaid months remain available until they expire.

Saved data and achievements stay linked to your account.

You lose access to Game Pass games unless you buy them separately.

FAQs

How do I stop recurring billing for Xbox Game Pass? Turn off recurring billing from the Microsoft Services page by selecting Manage > Turn off recurring billing. Can I get a refund after canceling? Usually no, unless required by law. You will still have access until the end of the billing cycle. Will I lose my saved games if I cancel Game Pass? No. Your saves and achievements stay in your Xbox account for future use. Can I rejoin Xbox Game Pass later? Yes. You can reactivate your subscription anytime by visiting the Microsoft Store or Services page.

Conclusion

Canceling Xbox Game Pass is straightforward whether you use a PC, console, or your Microsoft account. Following these steps ensures you stop recurring billing while keeping your saved data safe for future gaming.

Instead of canceling completely, you might also consider gifting Xbox Game Pass to share the subscription with someone else.