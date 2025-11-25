How To Use Xbox Play Anywhere on PC and Console

Xbox Play Anywhere lets you buy a supported digital game and use it on both Xbox and Windows PC. The feature creates one connected library that follows your Microsoft account. This guide shows you how to set it up in minutes and switch devices without losing progress.

How To Use Xbox Play Anywhere?

1. Check if your game supports Play Anywhere

Confirm support before you install the game so you avoid unnecessary downloads.

Open the Microsoft Store on your PC or browser. Search for the game. Look for the Play Anywhere badge on the product page.

Sign in with the same Microsoft account you use on your Xbox.

If you plan to download your games on PC, you can follow this guide on how to install Xbox Game Pass games on Windows.

2. Install the game on Windows

Install the Windows version when you already own the Xbox version.

Open the Microsoft Store on your PC. Click Library in the left sidebar.

Select the game from your Purchased list. Click Install and wait for the download to finish.



3. Install the game on Xbox

Install the Xbox version when you bought it on PC.

Turn on your Xbox and sign in with your Microsoft account. Open My games and apps. Select Full library. Choose the purchased game and select Install.



If you want your console to unlock your library instantly for all profiles, you can review this guide on how to set up your Home Xbox.

4. Sync your saves across devices

Your cloud saves update automatically when you use the same profile.

Launch the game on your first device and finish your session. Wait a few seconds before closing the game so your saves upload. Open the game on your second device. Confirm that your latest progress appears.

Why Your Setup Works

Microsoft uses cloud storage and unified licensing to link both versions of the game. Your saves, achievements, and add ons travel with your account, which lets you switch platforms without losing progress.

What Xbox Play Anywhere Does

Xbox Play Anywhere gives you a unified game license for Xbox and Windows. You play on either platform with shared achievements and synced saves. The feature works best when you keep your Microsoft account active on both devices.

If you need help signing in with the correct profile, you can review this guide on the Microsoft Xbox login process.

FAQs

What do I need to use Xbox Play Anywhere You need a supported Play Anywhere game, a Microsoft account, and either an Xbox console or a Windows PC. Do I need Game Pass for Play Anywhere No. Digital purchases work by default. Game Pass titles also sync when they support the feature. Why does my save not appear on the other device Check your internet connection and wait a few seconds before closing the game to allow cloud sync. Can I play on both devices at the same time You can install on both devices, but you cannot play on them at the same time with one account.

Xbox Play Anywhere gives you one connected gaming library and lets you move between Xbox and PC without losing your saves. You only sign in once, install the game on both platforms, and let cloud sync handle your progress. This setup works well for players who switch devices often and want one clean experience.

If you need help with other Xbox features, the linked guides above provide detailed steps for account access, game downloads, and console setup.