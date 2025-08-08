Xbox's Free Play Days for This Weekend Brings Elder Scrolls Online, Souldiers & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The weekend’s almost here, but Xbox isn’t making you wait to start playing. This week’s Free Play Days lineup is live, and it’s a mixed bag of fantasy quests, monster collecting, platforming challenges, and even a pup-filled adventure.

The Elder Scrolls Online is free for everyone on Xbox until August 12. It’s part of QuakeCon celebrations, and you can roam Tamriel’s Second Era without spending a dime. Expect to see Morrowind’s ashlands, Daggerfall’s coasts, and plenty of dragons if you wander into Elsweyr.

The Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members also get Souldiers. This one blends Metroidvania exploration with tricky platforming and combat. You can choose between Scout, Caster, or Archer and tackle it however you like.

If you’ve got younger players around, PAW Patrol World lets you team up as your favorite pups and explore Adventure Bay. On the other side of the tone spectrum, Cassette Beasts offers a quirky spin on monster collecting. You’ll record creatures onto tapes and play them back in turn-based battles—no random encounters here.

Everything except Elder Scrolls Online wraps up August 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so if you want to try them, it’s time now. Hurry up!

This week’s Free Play Days titles and prices after trial ends: