You can now send PDFs to Google Drive directly from Chrome
Chrome’s “Save to Google Drive” PDF viewer button is currently hidden behind a flag, and here is how you can enable it.
The “Save to Google Drive” button now works in the Chrome PDF viewer in release. I first spotted the button in June, when it appeared without a working upload flow. The upload process now completes fully and shows the final confirmation inside the viewer.
When you open a PDF in Chrome, the toolbar shows a Drive icon next to the “Print” and “Download options. Selecting it opens a prompt that asks you to choose your Google Account. This helps if you use Chrome with more than one profile.
After you confirm the account, Chrome uploads the file. The viewer displays a “Upload successful” message once the file is uploaded to Drive. The PDF goes into a folder called “Saved from Chrome,” so all uploaded files are stored in one place.
The confirmation message also includes an “Open in Drive” button. You can use it to view or share the file without opening a new tab or window.
How to save a PDF to Google Drive in Chrome
- Open Chrome.
- Sign in to your Google Account.
- Visit chrome://flags/#pdf-save-to-drive
- Select “Enabled” and relaunch Chrome.
- Open any PDF in the built-in viewer.
- Look for the “Save to Google Drive” icon before the download button.
- Click the icon.
- Chrome shows a prompt with your Google Account and an option to “Use a different account.”
- Select “Save”.
- Chrome uploads the file and shows “Upload successful.”
- The PDF appears in the “Saved from Chrome” folder in Drive.
- Use “Open in Drive” to view the uploaded file in your account.
That’s not all. Chrome now has working Vertical Tabs in Canary, an AI Mode search box on mobile, and Google is deprecating the Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome.
