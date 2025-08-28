HiAnime Not Working? 4 Easy Fixes to Get It Running Again

Fix » Web Apps

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If HiAnime is not working on your device, don’t worry. This guide will walk you through simple fixes that can quickly solve buffering, playback errors, or loading issues.

How to fix HiAnime not working?

Table of contents

1. Clear browser cache and cookies

  1. Open your browser and go to Settings.
  2. Navigate to Privacy and security.
  3. Click Clear browsing data.
    clear browsing data chrome
  4. Select cached files and cookies, then hit Clear.
  5. Restart your browser and reload HiAnime.

2. Update your browser

  1. Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu.
  2. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.
    about google chrome
  3. Allow Chrome to check for updates.
  4. If available, install the update.
  5. Restart the browser.

3. Switch to another browser

  1. Close your current browser completely.
  2. Download Firefox, Edge, or another reliable browser.
  3. Install and launch the new browser.
  4. Open HiAnime and test if it loads.
  5. Compare stability across browsers.

4. Restart your router and change DNS

  1. Turn off your modem or router.
  2. Wait at least 30 seconds.
  3. Turn it back on.
  4. Go to Network settings > DNS configuration on your device.
  5. Change to Google DNS (8.8.8.8 / 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1).
    change DNS to fix marvel rivals failed to connect to steam

Common reasons why HiAnime stops working

  • Corrupted browser cache or cookies
  • Outdated Chrome or Firefox versions
  • DNS or server-side failures
  • Slow internet connection causing buffering
  • Temporary downtime on HiAnime servers

FAQs

Why is HiAnime buffering so much?

It usually happens due to a slow network or overloaded servers. Switching DNS or using a VPN can help stabilize connections.

Is HiAnime safe to use?

Yes, but use an ad blocker and avoid pop-ups for safer browsing.

Can a VPN help fix HiAnime not working?

Yes. VPNs bypass regional restrictions and sometimes reduce buffering by rerouting traffic.

If HiAnime stops working, clearing cache, updating browsers, or changing DNS usually solves it. Some fixes are similar to solutions used for 9anime not working on Chrome or Funimation issues on Chrome. When buffering persists, strategies from the 9anime buffering guide can also be applied.

More about the topics: web app

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages