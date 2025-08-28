HiAnime Not Working? 4 Easy Fixes to Get It Running Again

If HiAnime is not working on your device, don’t worry. This guide will walk you through simple fixes that can quickly solve buffering, playback errors, or loading issues.

How to fix HiAnime not working?

1. Clear browser cache and cookies

Open your browser and go to Settings. Navigate to Privacy and security. Click Clear browsing data.

Select cached files and cookies, then hit Clear.

Restart your browser and reload HiAnime.

Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.

Allow Chrome to check for updates. If available, install the update. Restart the browser.

3. Switch to another browser

Close your current browser completely. Download Firefox, Edge, or another reliable browser. Install and launch the new browser. Open HiAnime and test if it loads. Compare stability across browsers.

4. Restart your router and change DNS

Turn off your modem or router. Wait at least 30 seconds. Turn it back on. Go to Network settings > DNS configuration on your device. Change to Google DNS (8.8.8.8 / 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1).



Common reasons why HiAnime stops working

Corrupted browser cache or cookies

Outdated Chrome or Firefox versions

DNS or server-side failures

Slow internet connection causing buffering

Temporary downtime on HiAnime servers

FAQs

Why is HiAnime buffering so much? It usually happens due to a slow network or overloaded servers. Switching DNS or using a VPN can help stabilize connections. Is HiAnime safe to use? Yes, but use an ad blocker and avoid pop-ups for safer browsing. Can a VPN help fix HiAnime not working? Yes. VPNs bypass regional restrictions and sometimes reduce buffering by rerouting traffic.

If HiAnime stops working, clearing cache, updating browsers, or changing DNS usually solves it. Some fixes are similar to solutions used for 9anime not working on Chrome or Funimation issues on Chrome. When buffering persists, strategies from the 9anime buffering guide can also be applied.