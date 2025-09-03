A Call of Duty Movie Is Finally Happening

There are no details about casting, plot or release date for now

If you’ve spent countless hours playing Modern Warfare or the dark ops of Black Ops, this news is for you. The Call of Duty series, which is the best-selling video game franchise in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years, is finally getting the big-screen treatment.

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, has officially announced an action-packed feature film based on the legendary Call of Duty franchise. David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, says that the project is “a dream come true.”

In the press release, he further noted that the responsibility of honoring the brand’s legacy, promising to approach the film with the same “uncompromising commitment to excellence” that defined the studio’s work on Top Gun: Maverick.

Rob Kostich, President of Activision, gave similar statement, saying that the film will be a “defining cinematic moment.” He added that the shared goal is to create an “unforgettable blockbuster movie experience.” Eventually, both leaders want the film to resonate with both the core COD community and new audiences.

As of now, there’s no word about the film’s specific plot, cast, and director. However, the announcement confirms that the movie is a high priority for the newly formed Paramount-Skydance conglomerate.

If you are excited about the Call of Duty movie, do let us know in the comments. Also, don’t forget to share who you want to see in the lead roles.