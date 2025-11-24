Connect Google Photos To Windows 11 Photos App Step By Step

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

You can view your Google Photos library inside the Windows 11 Photos app by syncing it through Google Drive. The steps below show you exactly how to set it up.

How to Add Google Photos To Windows 11 Photos App?

Link Google Photos To Google Drive

You need to make your Google Photos library appear inside Google Drive first.

Sign in to Google Drive in your browser. Click the Settings gear in the upper right. Choose Settings from the menu.

Scroll to Create a Google Photos folder.

Enable Show Google Photos in Drive. Close the settings window.

If you need help adjusting image sizes later, you can follow this guide on how to resize photos in Windows.

Install Google Drive For Desktop

This tool places your Google Photos folder on your PC so the Photos app can read it.

Download Google Drive for Desktop from Google’s official site.

Install the app and open it once setup completes. Sign in using your Google account. Select Mirror files or Stream files. Enable syncing for the Google Photos folder. Wait for the initial sync to finish.

For more guidance on managing your cloud library, see this article on using Google Photos on a Windows PC.

Add The Synced Folder To Windows Photos

After syncing, you can add the folder to the Photos app library.

Open the Windows 11 Photos app. Go to Settings in the upper right.

Scroll to Sources. Click Add a folder. Navigate to Google Drive > Google Photos. Select Add this folder to Pictures.

Why You Need A Sync Method

Windows does not include native Google Photos integration, so Google Drive acts as the bridge that exposes your cloud images as a standard folder for the Photos app.

If issues appear while accessing your library, check this guide on fixing Google Photos errors.

FAQs

Can I sync only specific Google Photos albums? No. The integration syncs your entire library. Will deleting synced photos remove them from Google Photos? Yes. Deletions sync both ways. Does the method work offline? Yes if you choose the Mirror files mode. Can I disconnect Google Photos later? Yes. Remove the folder from Photos settings and pause syncing in Google Drive.

Syncing Google Photos through Google Drive allows the Windows 11 Photos app to load your full image library seamlessly. Once linked, you can browse and manage pictures just like local files. The supporting guides above can help you optimize or troubleshoot your setup whenever needed.