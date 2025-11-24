How to Resize an Image in Photos App on Windows Quickly

Resizing an image in the Windows Photos app takes only a few clicks. This guide shows the exact steps you need for quick edits on Windows 11.

All You Need to Know About Resizing Images in Photos App

How to Resize an Image in Photos App

Follow these steps to change the size of any picture.

Open Photos from your Start menu. Click Open and choose your image. Select the three dots in the top corner. Click Resize.

Choose a preset size like Small, Medium, or Large. Select Define custom dimensions for your own size. Enter the width and height you want.

Pick Fit, Fill, or Stretch if needed. Click Save resized copy and choose a location.

If you want an alternative method outside Photos, look at this detailed roundup of image resizer tools that provide more control.

How to Resize Multiple Images in Photos App

Batch resizing helps when you want consistent dimensions across many images.

Open Photos and click Collections or Folders. Select multiple images with Ctrl + click. Click the three dots. Select Resize. Pick a preset or enter custom dimensions. Click Save resized copies.

How to Keep Image Quality While Resizing

You maintain clarity by choosing the right scaling method and not shrinking the image too much.

Use Large or Custom dimensions when quality matters. Keep the aspect ratio locked. Save as PNG for sharper edges.



How to Resize for Social Media

Most platforms use specific dimensions. Follow these steps to match them.

Open your image in Photos. Choose Resize. Open Define custom dimensions. Enter a common size like 1080×1080 for Instagram or 1280×720 for YouTube. Save your resized copy.

If you prefer automation, you can also resize photos using Microsoft PowerToys, which offers a fast right-click workflow.

When You Should Resize an Image

You may want a smaller image for email, social media, or faster uploads. The Photos app offers preset sizes and a custom option that saves you time.

FAQs

How do I resize an image without losing quality Use larger dimensions or save in PNG format to keep edges crisp. Can I resize photos to exact pixel dimensions Yes. Use Define custom dimensions in the Resize menu. Does Photos app support batch resizing Yes. Select multiple images and resize them at once. Where does Windows save resized images Photos saves them in the folder you choose after you click Save resized copy.

The Windows Photos app gives you a simple way to resize images without extra software, which helps when you need quick edits or social media friendly dimensions. You now know how to resize single images, adjust batches, maintain quality, and create exact resolutions.

If you want more desktop options, you can also check a full comparison of resize methods in this guide on resizing an image to desktop size.