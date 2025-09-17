How to Remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video

Wondering how to remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime? This guide shows you the steps on web, mobile, and smart TV so you can clear unwanted titles quickly.

How to Remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video?

1. From a Web Browser

If you’re on your computer, you can quickly remove shows from the web version of Prime Video.

Open Prime Video and sign in. Scroll to Continue Watching. Hover over the title you want to remove. Click the X or Hide this option.



2. From the Mobile App (Android/iOS)

If you’re using the Prime Video app, the process takes only a few taps.

Launch the Prime Video app. Scroll to Continue Watching. Tap and hold the title. Select Remove from list.



3. From Smart TV or Streaming Device

You can also manage Continue Watching directly on your TV with a remote.

Open the Prime Video app on your TV. Navigate to Continue Watching. Highlight the title you want to delete. Press the Menu button on your remote. Choose Remove from list.



FAQs

Can I clear all Continue Watching titles at once? No, you need to remove them one by one. Will removing a show delete it from My Watchlist? No. Continue Watching is separate from Watchlist. Does removing from Continue Watching delete my watch history? It only hides the title from that section. Full history is still stored by Amazon. Can I restore a show once removed from Continue Watching? Yes, start playing it again and it will reappear. Why does a removed title show up again? If anyone resumes playback on your account, the title will return to Continue Watching.

Conclusion

Managing what appears in Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video keeps your homepage tidy. Use the steps on web, mobile, and smart TV to remove old shows and enjoy a cleaner streaming experience.