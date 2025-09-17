How to Remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video
Wondering how to remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime? This guide shows you the steps on web, mobile, and smart TV so you can clear unwanted titles quickly.
Table of contents
How to Remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video?
1. From a Web Browser
If you’re on your computer, you can quickly remove shows from the web version of Prime Video.
- Open Prime Video and sign in.
- Scroll to Continue Watching.
- Hover over the title you want to remove.
- Click the X or Hide this option.
If you want to take things further, you can also stream Prime Video on Discord and watch with friends online.
2. From the Mobile App (Android/iOS)
If you’re using the Prime Video app, the process takes only a few taps.
- Launch the Prime Video app.
- Scroll to Continue Watching.
- Tap and hold the title.
- Select Remove from list.
3. From Smart TV or Streaming Device
You can also manage Continue Watching directly on your TV with a remote.
- Open the Prime Video app on your TV.
- Navigate to Continue Watching.
- Highlight the title you want to delete.
- Press the Menu button on your remote.
- Choose Remove from list.
If you ever have trouble accessing your account, check this guide on how to sign in to Amazon Prime Video on Smart TV.
FAQs
No, you need to remove them one by one.
No. Continue Watching is separate from Watchlist.
It only hides the title from that section. Full history is still stored by Amazon.
Yes, start playing it again and it will reappear.
If anyone resumes playback on your account, the title will return to Continue Watching.
Conclusion
Managing what appears in Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video keeps your homepage tidy. Use the steps on web, mobile, and smart TV to remove old shows and enjoy a cleaner streaming experience. If you also use Amazon’s extras, you may want to fix issues like Amazon Prime Gaming not working so you do not miss perks.
