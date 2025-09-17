How to Subscribe to Amazon Prime (3 Easy Ways)

If you’re wondering how to subscribe to Amazon Prime, the process is quick and flexible. This guide will show you how to do that on the web, mobile app, and smart TV so you can enjoy all Prime benefits right away.

1. Sign Up from the Web

The easiest way to get Prime is directly through Amazon’s website.

Go to Amazon Prime. Click Start your free trial or Join Prime.

Sign in with your Amazon account (or create one). Add a valid payment method and confirm your plan (monthly or yearly).

If you plan to share your membership with family members, check this guide on how to share Amazon Prime benefits.

If you prefer mobile, you can join Prime right from the Amazon Shopping app.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the menu (☰) and select Try Prime. Choose your subscription plan. Confirm payment and enjoy instant access.

For those who mainly use Prime Video, subscribing from a TV app is also possible.

Open the Prime Video app. Sign in with your Amazon account. Select the option to subscribe or start a trial.

Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your plan.

Need help after subscribing? See how to sign in to Amazon Prime Video on a smart TV.

Subscription Costs

Amazon Prime is available with flexible pricing options.

Monthly plan: Around $14.99.

Around $14.99. Annual plan: Around $139 (saves more if you pay upfront).

With one membership, you get multiple benefits beyond free shipping.

Free two-day delivery.

Access to Prime Video movies and shows.

Prime Music streaming.

Exclusive shopping discounts.

Want to customize your viewing experience? See how to turn off X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video.

You can also manage your watch history easily. Learn how to remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime to keep your recommendations clean.

FAQs

Do I need a credit card to subscribe? Yes, Amazon requires a valid payment method, but you won’t be charged during a free trial. Can I cancel anytime? Yes. You can cancel your Prime membership under Account > Prime Membership before the next billing cycle. Does Prime have a free trial? Yes, new users often get a 30-day free trial. Can multiple people use one Prime account? Yes. With Amazon Household, you can share benefits with another adult and up to four teens or children.

Conclusion

Subscribing to Amazon Prime is straightforward whether you do it online, through the app, or on your TV. With perks like fast delivery, entertainment, and exclusive discounts, it’s a service that adds real value to everyday life.

Ready to end your membership later? Follow our step-by-step guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime subscription.