How to Share Amazon Prime With Family (Step-by-Step Guide)
Wondering how to share Amazon Prime? This guide will show you how to do it step by step using Amazon Household so you can enjoy Prime benefits with family.
How to Share Amazon Prime?
1. Set Up Amazon Household
To begin, follow these steps to create a Household.
- Sign in to your Amazon account.
- Go to Accounts & Lists > Your Account > Amazon Household.
- Select Add Adult and enter the other person’s name and email.
You need an active Prime membership before sharing; follow this quick guide on how to subscribe to Amazon Prime to get started.
2. Accept the Invitation
The invited adult needs to confirm their participation.
- The invited adult gets an email.
- They must accept and agree to share payment methods.
Share Prime Benefits
Once the setup is complete, the other adult can enjoy these Prime perks.
- Free Prime shipping
- Prime Video
- Prime Reading
- Prime Early Access deals
If you also want to manage your watchlist, here’s how to remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime Video.
Add Teen or Child Profiles (Optional)
You can extend Prime benefits to younger family members too.
- Add up to four teen profiles (ages 13–17) so they can shop with parental approval.
- Add up to four child profiles (under 12) for safe access to Amazon Kids+ content.
Want fewer on-screen distractions while sharing Prime Video? Learn how to turn off X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video.
Key Notes
Keep these important rules in mind when sharing Prime.
- Only two adults can share Prime in one Household.
- Both adults must share a common payment method.
- Not all benefits (like Amazon Music Unlimited) are shared.
FAQs
No. Amazon Prime can only be shared within one Amazon Household, which allows two adults to link accounts.
Yes. To share Prime, both accounts must agree to share a common payment method.
Yes. Child and teen profiles can access Prime Video, with parental controls available for safe viewing.
No. Amazon Music Unlimited is not part of shared Prime benefits.
Conclusion
Learning how to share Amazon Prime is simple with Amazon Household. By linking another adult and creating profiles for teens or children, you can extend Prime benefits to your entire family. Just remember that both adults must share a payment method, and not every benefit is included.
If you need help beyond sharing, check out guides like signing in to Amazon Prime Video on a Smart TV or troubleshooting when Amazon Prime Gaming is not working.
