How to Share Amazon Prime With Family (Step-by-Step Guide)

How to Share Amazon Prime?

1. Set Up Amazon Household

To begin, follow these steps to create a Household.

Sign in to your Amazon account. Go to Accounts & Lists > Your Account > Amazon Household. Select Add Adult and enter the other person’s name and email.



2. Accept the Invitation

The invited adult needs to confirm their participation.

The invited adult gets an email. They must accept and agree to share payment methods.

Share Prime Benefits

Once the setup is complete, the other adult can enjoy these Prime perks.

Free Prime shipping

Prime Video

Prime Reading

Prime Early Access deals

Add Teen or Child Profiles (Optional)

You can extend Prime benefits to younger family members too.

Add up to four teen profiles (ages 13–17) so they can shop with parental approval. Add up to four child profiles (under 12) for safe access to Amazon Kids+ content.

Key Notes

Keep these important rules in mind when sharing Prime.

Only two adults can share Prime in one Household.

can share Prime in one Household. Both adults must share a common payment method.

Not all benefits (like Amazon Music Unlimited) are shared.

FAQs

Can two households share one Prime membership? No. Amazon Prime can only be shared within one Amazon Household, which allows two adults to link accounts. Do both adults need the same payment method? Yes. To share Prime, both accounts must agree to share a common payment method. Can kids use Prime Video through Household? Yes. Child and teen profiles can access Prime Video, with parental controls available for safe viewing. Is Amazon Music Unlimited shared with Household? No. Amazon Music Unlimited is not part of shared Prime benefits.

Conclusion

Learning how to share Amazon Prime is simple with Amazon Household. By linking another adult and creating profiles for teens or children, you can extend Prime benefits to your entire family. Just remember that both adults must share a payment method, and not every benefit is included.

