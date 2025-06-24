How to Sign In to Amazon Prime Video on Smart TV [Easy Guide]

Whether you’ve just bought a new Smart TV or you’re helping your parents log in for the hundredth time, getting Amazon Prime Video up and running is pretty simple. Below, I’ll walk you through the exact steps for logging in, plus helpful tips if you’re using an LG, Samsung, or Sony TV.

✅ How to Sign In to Amazon Prime on Any Smart TV

Time needed: 4 minutes These steps apply to almost any modern Smart TV: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, you name it.



Turn On The Smart TV Turn on your Smart TV and make sure it’s connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Open Amazon App Open the Amazon Prime Video app. If you don’t see it, head to your TV’s app store and

download it. Go to Sign In On the Prime Video welcome screen, hit “Sign In.” Choose Login Option You’ll see two login options:



Option 1: Enter your email and password using your remote (yes, the clunky way).



Option 2: Pick “Sign in with a web browser.”:



– Go to amazon.com/mytv on your phone or computer



– Type the 6-digit code shown on your TV screen



– Sign in using your Amazon account Login And Stream Once the app logs in, it refreshes, and boom! You’re ready to stream.

📺 Smart TV Brand-Specific Tips

🔵 LG Smart TVs (webOS)

You’ll usually find Prime Video pinned to the launcher bar or under the LG Content Store

Both manual sign-in and code sign-in work great

Make sure your webOS software is up to date to avoid app glitches

🔷 Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen)

Press Home → Apps → Prime Video

If the app signs into the wrong Amazon account, go to:

Settings → Deregister Device → Sign in again

Missing app? Try resetting the Smart Hub

🔴 Sony Smart TVs (Android/Google TV)

Open Prime Video from your app list

You might need to first sign into your Google account to access the app

to access the app The web code login usually works faster and smoother here

Use the Google Play Store to install or update Prime Video

💡 Pro Tip:

If you’re using a Fire Stick and your TV isn’t recognizing it, check out this step-by-step fix. You can also stream from your PC to a Firestick if you prefer.

And if you’re on Roku and Prime isn’t loading or signing in properly, here’s a troubleshooting guide that actually works.

❓ FAQ

Why won’t my Amazon Prime app let me sign in on my TV? Double-check your Wi-Fi connection, app updates, and make sure you’re using the correct Amazon login. Also, try the browser sign-in method if entering credentials on the remote fails. Where do I enter the 6-digit code from my TV? Go to amazon.com/mytv on a phone or computer, sign in to your Amazon account, and input the code. Can I sign in to multiple Smart TVs with the same Amazon account? Yes, you can use the same Amazon account on multiple TVs. However, Amazon may ask for verification if it detects unusual activity. How do I deregister my TV from my Amazon account? Open the Prime Video app, go to Settings, and choose Deregister this device. This will remove your account from the TV.

Final Thoughts

Getting signed into Amazon Prime Video on your Smart TV doesn’t have to be a hassle. Whether you’re using a web code or typing your password like it’s 2009, these steps will get you watching in no time. Each brand has its own quirks, but the overall process is nearly identical across the board.

And if you ever run into trouble, remember: a quick deregister, app update, or browser sign-in usually gets things back on track.