How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video (Quick Steps)
Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray shows cast, trivia, and music; disable it for distraction-free viewing, but if you don’t want to use it, this guide will show you how to turn it off.
Table of contents
How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime?
1. On Web Browser
You can switch off X-Ray while streaming from your computer.
- Open Prime Video and play a title.
- Move your cursor on the screen until the X-Ray panel appears.
- Click the X-Ray toggle in the corner to disable it.
2. On Mobile App (Android/iOS)
The Prime Video app lets you hide X-Ray during playback.
- Launch the Prime Video app.
- Start playing a video.
- Tap the screen to show controls.
- Tap the X-Ray icon to turn it off.
3. On Smart TVs and Streaming Devices
Turn off X-Ray from the Prime Video interface on your TV.
- Open the Prime Video app on your TV or streaming device.
- Play any show or movie.
- Press the Up button on your remote to bring up X-Ray.
- Select the X-Ray option and turn it off.
Conclusion
X-Ray is helpful, but if you want a cleaner screen, turning it off is quick on web, mobile, and TV.
FAQs
X-Ray provides behind-the-scenes details like cast, trivia, and music for the scene you are watching.
No, you disable it per playback session; it stays hidden until you re-enable it during that session.
No, turning off X-Ray only hides the information overlay; playback quality is unchanged.
Tap or move the cursor to reveal controls, then look for the X-Ray label or icon; if it is missing, the title or device may not support X-Ray.
