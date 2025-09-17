How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video (Quick Steps)

Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray shows cast, trivia, and music; disable it for distraction-free viewing, but if you don’t want to use it, this guide will show you how to turn it off.

How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime?

1. On Web Browser

You can switch off X-Ray while streaming from your computer.

Open Prime Video and play a title. Move your cursor on the screen until the X-Ray panel appears. Click the X-Ray toggle in the corner to disable it.



2. On Mobile App (Android/iOS)

The Prime Video app lets you hide X-Ray during playback.

Launch the Prime Video app. Start playing a video. Tap the screen to show controls. Tap the X-Ray icon to turn it off.

3. On Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Turn off X-Ray from the Prime Video interface on your TV.

Open the Prime Video app on your TV or streaming device. Play any show or movie. Press the Up button on your remote to bring up X-Ray. Select the X-Ray option and turn it off.

Conclusion

X-Ray is helpful, but if you want a cleaner screen, turning it off is quick on web, mobile, and TV.

FAQs