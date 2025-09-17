How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video (Quick Steps)

How to

by Milan Stanojevic 

Amazon Prime how to turn off X-Ray

Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray shows cast, trivia, and music; disable it for distraction-free viewing, but if you don’t want to use it, this guide will show you how to turn it off.

Table of contents

How to Turn Off X-Ray on Amazon Prime?

1. On Web Browser

You can switch off X-Ray while streaming from your computer.

  1. Open Prime Video and play a title.
  2. Move your cursor on the screen until the X-Ray panel appears.
  3. Click the X-Ray toggle in the corner to disable it.

If you also want to tidy up your watchlist, see how to remove Continue Watching on Amazon Prime.

2. On Mobile App (Android/iOS)

The Prime Video app lets you hide X-Ray during playback.

  1. Launch the Prime Video app.
  2. Start playing a video.
  3. Tap the screen to show controls.
  4. Tap the X-Ray icon to turn it off.

3. On Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Turn off X-Ray from the Prime Video interface on your TV.

  1. Open the Prime Video app on your TV or streaming device.
  2. Play any show or movie.
  3. Press the Up button on your remote to bring up X-Ray.
  4. Select the X-Ray option and turn it off.

Conclusion

X-Ray is helpful, but if you want a cleaner screen, turning it off is quick on web, mobile, and TV. If you are new to the service, learn how to subscribe to Amazon Prime. To share benefits with others, see how to share Amazon Prime.

FAQs

What is X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video?

X-Ray provides behind-the-scenes details like cast, trivia, and music for the scene you are watching.

Can I turn off X-Ray permanently?

No, you disable it per playback session; it stays hidden until you re-enable it during that session.

Does disabling X-Ray affect video quality?

No, turning off X-Ray only hides the information overlay; playback quality is unchanged.

I do not see the X-Ray toggle; where is it?

Tap or move the cursor to reveal controls, then look for the X-Ray label or icon; if it is missing, the title or device may not support X-Ray.

