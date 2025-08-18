5 Best Antivirus and Tune up Software for Maintenance

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With the varieties of viruses, Trojan horses, spyware, or malware, on the web, your data is constantly under attack. This makes it increasingly necessary to have the best line of defense available.

Most antivirus suites come with a tune-up utility included that makes sure to keep your PC’s performance as high as possible. In addition, these apps dig deep into the system and fix troubled areas.

Some tools are more effective and secure than others, though. So, we gathered the best antivirus and tune-up software for Windows on the market to make your choice much more manageable.

What is tune-up in antivirus?

A tune-up means the antivirus has extra features focused on optimizing your system. In addition to virus protection, you can also access tools to clean up your PC.

Below are some of the benefits of the tune-up feature:

Junk files removal

Clearing of cache and cookies

Removal of unwanted extensions on browsers

Speed up of startup time

These tools can help you remove junk files from your PC, remove unwanted extensions from your browser, clear cache data, and cookies, speed up startup time, and more.

With Total AV, you are hardwired against threats like trojans, ransomware, trackers, and tune-up optimization tools. This antivirus solution offers complete security support to defend your PC from all issues with malware infections, adware, and spyware risks present online. You have real-time protection for your downloaded files or installed programs each time you access them, so you stay away from risky viruses. Plus, with the tune-up functionality, your PC will be optimized for every area, which can improve the system to work faster and without any errors. Take a look at more features of Total AV: Remote firewall option

Disk Cleaner to free up memory

iOS and Android protection

Non-stop support Other features include a fantastic WebShield browser extension to protect you every step of the way on the internet. Also, It’s compatible with any device, Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. Total AV Maintain your PC performance and safety sky-high with the latest tune-up tools from Total AV. Check price Visit Website

Panda Dome comes with a safe browser and features an innovative cloud-based antimalware technology that protects against known and unknown virus threats. The Panda Dome suite has quite a reliable record for malware detection, including a helpful toolset that will protect your system’s identity. Panda can rival the best Internet security software for detecting malware. Panda has valuable extras, such as restoration tools, free online backup, and remote PC access. All these tools facilitate all your PC needs. Also, the safe browser provides a safe zone for online purchases and exchanging sensitive info. Other notable features: Parental control, firewall, online identity protection, email protection, and a network manager

Blocks most legit malware threats

Virtual keyboard for hiding your login info from keyloggers

Removes infected files from externally connected devices, including USB drives Panda Dome brings some cleanup tools that speed up and improve your PC’s performance. Moreover, it provides safe browsing via a virtual machine wholly isolated from the PC. Panda Dome Essentials Not only will your PC be safe from online threats, but it will also stay tuned as if it were new. Free trial Visit Website

Bitdefender is one of the best antivirus and tune-up software due to its performance, security-enhancing features, usability, and non-stop tech support. It has more features and tools in its basic package than any other antivirus product and includes features to clean up your PC. The OneClick Optimizer improves the system performance by removing the files that are no longer necessary, such as temporary Internet files, cookies, and temporary system files. Bitdefender also protects your social network by monitoring your privacy settings. Bitdefender also has a parental control feature with the possibility of remote configuration and includes some tools to protect you during your online banking operations. Check out Bitdefender’s key features below: Examines files that are suspiciously similar to those already known to be malicious

Protects against new threats that pop up and target sensitive files

The USB Immunizer blocks potential malware in flash drives

Detects vulnerable software items and suggests necessary actions Bitdefender’s impressive performance, valuable features, solid support, and excellent user experience make this tool an outstanding antivirus program. Bitdefender Total Security The best antivirus in the world also has tune-up tools, making it great for older and unprotected PCs. Free trial Visit Website

AVG TuneUp makes your PC live longer. Unfortunately, the more programs you use, your PC will become slower. It comes with a great and potent PC cleaner and other tools to make your PC run smoother than ever. The release of AVG TuneUp comes with a complete reboot of the parental Programs-On-Demand technology. It places draining programs into a smart Sleep Mode, reducing their impact on PC performance, battery life, storage, and network to almost zero. It’s been tested that AVG TuneUp will make your boot time 77% faster and free you around 75 GB of space. Using this for a laptop will also increase its battery life and optimize it to make it run better. Take a look at more essential features of AVG TuneUp: Constant updates for popular applications such as Skype and Google Chrome

Fully automatic updater

Notifications for critical software updates

Removes unwanted files that accumulate over time The software can remove temporary files in Office 2016, Snagit, Windows 10, and more. In addition, it removes hidden browser traces from the latest IE, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. It can also eliminate unnecessary Windows cache and logs and duplicate photos, docs, and more files.

Norton Computer Tune-Up is a one-time service that will help you make your sluggish computer works brand new again. The service gives you access to Norton’s certified technicians within 30 days from the acquisition day, and they will help you revitalize your device. Use the service to: Fixes common issues that cause undesirable behaviors, such as freezing and crashing

Scan, diagnose, and resolves various performance issues

Remove unnecessary files that take up space on your hard drive

Free up system memory, and make the most of your hard drive and RAM Besides, you can extend your device’s lifespan and security using one of Norton’s top protection plans. To learn more about the programs and to get started right away, all you have to do is visit their website.

Norton Computer Tune Up A perfect blend between an antivirus’ features and a PC optimizer’s speed-up capabilities. Free trial Visit Website

An antivirus with additional tune-up features can positively impact your PC in the long run. While it can access all files, those tools will know the most optimal way to clean your computer.

They can enhance performance in many ways, from better boot times, less RAM usage from apps, or even faster loading times when opening apps.

These are the best antivirus tools with tune-up utilities you will find on the market. Hence, consider their practical features and choose the one that best fits your needs.