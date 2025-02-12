ASCService.exe: What is it & Should You Remove it

This file is associated with IObit Advanced SystemCare

by Milan Stanojevic 

Many users noticed ascservice.exe on their devices, and are wondering what this file does. In today’s guide, we’re going to explain everything you need to know about this file.

What is ASCService.exe?

The ascservice.exe is a process related to IObit Advanced SystemCare. This file is in charge of real-time monitoring, automatic maintenance, and performance optimization tasks.

Is the ASCService.exe safe?

Yes, this is a legitimate file, and it should be safe to use. If the file is located in the following directory, it should be genuine:

C:\Program Files (x86)\IObit\Advanced SystemCare\

You can also scan the file for malware by doing the following:

  1. Locate ascservice.exe on your PC.
  2. Next, right-click the file and choose Scan with Microsoft Defender.
    scan with Microsoft Defender context menu
  3. Wait for the scan to finish.

Additionally, you can check the digital signature by doing the following:

  1. Locate the ascservice.exe, right-click it, and choose Properties.
    properties context menu
  2. Go to the Digital Signatures tab and double-click the available signatures to check them.
    digital signatures tab
  3. If they are issued by IObit or any other credible company, it means that the file is legitimate.

How can I disable ascservice.exe?

1. Use services

  1. Press Windows key + R and type services.msc.
    Services RUn command ERROR_AUDIT_FAILED
  2. Locate Advanced SystemCare Service and double-click it.
  3. Click the Stop button.
  4. Next, set the Startup type to Disabled.
    disable to fix microsoft store install service high cpu

2.  Use Task Manager

  1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc.
  2. Navigate to the Startup tab.
  3. Select Advanced System Care and disable it.
    disable startup apps

How can I remove ascservice.exe?

  1. Press the Windows key + X and choose Apps and features.
    apps and features menu
  2. Locate IObit Advanced SystemCare on the list.
  3. Click the three dots next to it and choose Uninstall.
    uninstall settings
  4. Follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

Ascservice.exe is a legitimate file associated with IOBit software, and if you notice it on your PC, you shouldn’t be alarmed.

This isn’t the only suspicious exe file, and we wrote about Apphelpercap.exe and Addinprocess.exe in our previous articles, so don’t miss them.

