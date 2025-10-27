Battlefield 6's Alleged "RedSec" Battle Royale Could Release Tomorrow

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale, there is good news here for you. As you might be aware, Battlefield 6 has already turned out to be one of the biggest hits of this year for EA. The newest title recently went past seven million copies sold.

The battle royale might shadow drop tomorrow

DICE had already teased the battle royale mode. Now, apparently, the developer is launching it as early as tomorrow. Industry insider ModernWarzone on X reports that the speculative free-to-play mode, reportedly called “Battlefield: RedSec,” goes live on October 28, 2025 (via IGN).

The post asserts that the launch will be a “full-on shadow drop,” in other words, no marketing teasers or trailers prior to release. The patch notes for last week’s Battlefield 6 already suggested systems fitting within a battle royale experience.

What to expect

Upgrades such as close-range time-to-kill statistics, two-plate armor configurations, enhanced lighting and map exposure, and rebalanced vehicles to maintain air and ground fighting competitiveness.

Previously leaked details, albeit still unofficial, also indicate the mode will have duo and quad squad compositions, with players being able to call in special loadouts by fulfilling match objectives.

Other rumors suggest resurrecting stations where players can revive comrades back into the fight, although no sign of a “Gulag” system like in Warzone. Classic Battlefield fare like vehicles and destructible terrain is also set to feature heavily. The dreaded Firestorm ring may also make a return, penalizing players who are too far outside of the safe zone.

If the rumor is true, “RedSec” will make DICE a direct competitor to Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. With under 24 hours until the speculated release, Battlefield players could find themselves with an all-new warzone to drop into very soon.