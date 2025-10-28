Battlefield: Redsec Launches as Free-to-Play Battle Royale

After multiple leaks and rumors, EA has launched Battlefield: Redsec, the franchise’s first free-to-play Battle Royale. It is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can jump into Fort Lyndon without owning Battlefield 6.

The game also includes Gauntlet, a round-based elimination mode, and Portal Community Creations, a sandbox for player-made experiences. New players will likely start with the Battle Royale Initiation playlist.

Image: EA | DICE

This Duos mode offers a smaller map, a 48-player limit including bots, and a low-stakes environment. You have to choose from four classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, each with unique abilities. Besides, you also get a sidearm for quick defense.

Image: EA | DICE

Matches start with a parachute drop, led by a Squad Leader, but players can break formation to land independently. Survival relies on scavenging weapons, ammo, and armor from crates, vehicles, and locked vaults.

Image: EA | DICE

You can also complete Contracts for rewards while avoiding the deadly Circle of Death. Early in the match, a Second Chance redeploy lets players return from the sky, and squad members can revive each other at Respawn Points. The last squad standing wins.

Gauntlet mode pits eight squads of four in a series of high-intensity missions. You can create custom loadouts, complete objectives for points, and elimination occurs if squads fail to meet targets. Winning four rounds secures the match.

Redsec also supports Portal Community Creations, allowing players to design unique maps and scenarios. EA describes it as an evolving sandbox where the community sets the pace and rules.

The launch comes alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1, which adds new maps, modes, weapons, vehicles, and cosmetics. In short, it looks like, EA’s free spin-off could pull in a massive number of gamers. It’ll be interesting to see which records Battlefield: Redsec can shatter.