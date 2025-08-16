Antivirus for Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit: 8 Best to Download

Get the best security for your 64-bit Windows 10/11 PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re wondering what’s the best antivirus for your Windows 10 64-bit PC, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of the best antivirus programs for the 64-bit version of Windows.

First thing first, since the 64-bit architecture is widely used today, all major antivirus programs work great on it. So, the choice is going to be hard.

Let us mention that there is a variety of antivirus programs, but these are the most efficient in our opinion. The list has something for everybody’s taste, and your choice will depend on your priority.

Whether that’s malware protection, Internet security, or ease of use, we’ll just tell you about their most important features, and differences. So, you can choose the best option for yourself.

When it comes to the best protection for 64-bit Windows 10 platforms, ESET HOME Security Essential is one of the most reliable options out there. Thanks to the advanced technology that this tool is based on you’ll benefit from enhanced security against phishing and ransomware in order to keep your personal data safe. You’ll definitely enjoy the fact that this antimalware tool is very lightweight which means that it uses minimal power so that you can keep your device unplugged longer, using battery-saving mode. Another excellent feature that you’ll definitely find very useful, is the anti-theft function that can track and locate your device in case it gets stolen or lost. Take a look at some of its best features: Remote security check of your devices

You can use a single license for multiple devices

Free, U.S.-based tech support

30-day free trial

Advanced banking protection ESET HOME Security Essential Get the best protection for your 64-bit Windows 10 PC with this professional antivirus. Free Trial Visit Website

People tend to believe that premium antivirus solutions perform better than their free counterparts. Whether that’s true or not, we’re not going to discuss it here. But if you’re among those who believe that they’ll be safer if they purchase an antivirus, BitDefender is definitely the best value for money. Don’t get us wrong on this one, an affordable price is not the only thing BitDefender has to offer. This software indeed is one of the best on the market, regardless of its price. It’s way above the industry average in almost every important category, according to AV-Test. BitDefender performs equally well with both Internet security and keeping your system safe as a whole. It will prevent you from visiting all shady websites, and block, with high precision and efficiency rate, every suspicious application on your computer before you execute it. The latest updates have also made BitDefender a strong tool against ransomware attacks, in accordance with recent events. But its defense mechanism against ransomware is also its only real downside. Namely, you may encounter some false positives along the way, as BitDefender tends to sometimes register legit files or programs as a threat. But that can be resolved with whitelisting. Check out its top features below: Perfectly adjusted for Windows 10 PCs

Multi-layered protection to fight against the newest online threats

Efficient anti-phishing protection

Easy to install and use

Safe online banking protection Bitdefender Total Security Trust this antivirus software built on advanced technology for real-time security even on a slow PC. Free trial Visit Website

TotalAV is the ultimate inline security and privacy solution for personal or business computers. With great features on either side, it will protect your workstation from any threats.

Experience a cleaner browsing experience with WebShield. These features will block all harmful websites, links, and downloaded files from infecting your PC.

Also, with TotalAdblock enabled you won’t see any of those pesky ads anymore. No ads, notifications, and pop-ups mean less data to be loaded so it will make your browsing faster than ever.

It comes with great real-time protection and prevention of all types of viruses, with their definitions regularly updated. Eliminate anything that might pose a threat to your system.

Some of the key features of using TotaAV:

Multi-device protection for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Password manager and vault

Ransomware protection from accessing your data

PUA protection and zero-day cloud scanning

With a built-in VPN, you gain access to geo-blocked content such as web pages and streaming platforms. Using a VPN is completely safe and enhances your privacy.

TotalAV offers system tuning tools to improve system performance and free up disk space by removing junk files and unnecessary folders.

TotalAV An amazing tool that will keep your system secure and optimal. Check Price Visit Website

Let us start by saying that Emsisoft Anti-malware fits perfectly on all x64 PCs and laptops. This is an anti-malware and antivirus tool that was created for low-spec machines. It can easily run a scan even on an older configuration so you can try it without any problems. It comes with a bunch of cool features that will improve your security such as the Behaviour Blocker function that blocks unknown signatures. The dual Engine Scanner is a tool that can analyze all your downloaded or modified files that could be a potential threat. In addition, it comes with real-time surfing protection. It is one of the most popular ransomware and malware protection (hourly updates that could prevent over 300,000 daily attacks). Top features of Emsisoft Anti-Malware: Hourly updates

Behavior Blocker blocks unknown signatures

Anti-phishing and anti-ransomware protection

Command-line scanner for advanced users

Runs on Windows desktops and servers Emsisoft Anti-Malware Not only that Emsisoft’s solution works on 64-bit PCs but it can also run on older configurations. Free trial Visit Website

If BitDefender is the best value for the money, and Norton is a more expensive option, Kaspersky Antivirus comes right in the middle. And it’s another elite, worldwide known antivirus solution that’s been right at the top for years. As you’ve probably noticed by now, this article is mainly based on AV-Test results, and Kaspersky absolutely edged them. This antivirus achieved perfect scores in all three important categories of the test – Performance, Protection, and Usability. It surely deserves these scores, if nothing else but for usability, where both Norton and BitDefender fell short. We’ll give Kaspersky the title of the most usable antivirus on this list. But when it comes to actual protection (on contrary to its AV scores), it gives slightly less accurate results than BitDefender or Norton. But in Kaspersky’s defense, these are various tests where hundreds of malware samples were put to work. In reality, Kaspersky is as accurate as you need it to be. Also, you’re very unlikely to encounter a false positive using Kaspersky, which is truly positive (I know where the door is).

Take a closer look at some of its best features:

Very simple to use and manage

Protects against viruses, spyware, phishing, and dangerous websites

High performance with low resource consumption

Parental control features

Password storage

Kaspersky When it comes to an antivirus that does a great job even when you’re offline rely on Kaspersky. Free trial Visit Website

Norton Securit Standard is the total opposite of Bitdefender. But only when it comes to pricing. This product is more expensive than the industry average, but we can say it’s worth the money. It’s one of the most complete antivirus packages you can get right now and will provide you with a bunch of features, and respectable precision. But enough about pricing, let’s see what you actually get for the money. According to the trustworthy AV-Test, Norton’s scores are among the highest in the industry. Of course, you get great security against malware and virus attacks. But if you’ve ever heard of Norton, you already know that. There are two defense stages that Norton implies to malicious software. First, it will automatically detect malware and instantly delete it. But if the threat somehow manages to slip through, Norton will immediately block it on launch. All that with very high accuracy. The best thing about Norton Security actually lies in the details. For example, as soon as you download and install it, you’ll get the latest virus definitions, and it also features great security features for browsing. So, you can freely browse the Internet, open emails, and download everything you want. Norton will let you know if you’re at risk. The biggest downside of Norton Security, besides its relatively high price, is that it doesn’t have legitimate support services. So, if you have any problems, you’ll have to look for the solution yourself on online forums. Also, the initial system scan upon installation may take more time than it should. However, Norton has a feature that allows it to memorize good files, in order to speed up future scans, so we can’t say this is a real issue. Take a look at a few of its top features below: Cloud backup for PC

SafeCam feature that secures your webcam against high jacking

Built-in firewall for PC and Mac

Password management

Anti-spyware, antivirus, malware, and ransomware protection Norton Security Ensure the protection of your 64-bit device and your webcam with this amazing software. Free trial Visit Website

Avast Free Antivirus is perhaps the most affordable option on this list, simply because you can get it for free! The free version offers so much, that you’re basically paying just for bonus features in the Pro version. Avast Free Antivirus offers a respectable level of protection for a free antivirus. It even has better scores than some paid solutions. Actually, these results are not better than any antivirus from this list, but the other abovementioned antiviruses are elite premium security solutions, so we can say that Avast hangs in there quite well. As for the bonus features, there’s the Wi-Fi Inspector feature which, obviously, scans nearby networks for any security problems. There’s also a simple password manager that should help you organize your passwords, and keep them secure. Additionally, the Pro option brings the Online Security browser extension, which should keep you safe while browsing. We’ll leave it to you to judge whether the Pro version is worth the money or not. Let’s see what are its key features: 100% free antivirus

Great network security inspector

Password manager for securing all your accounts

Very easy to use and maintain

Passive mode to be used as a secondary security solution Avast Free Antivirus Don’t miss putting in this great antivirus software that works wonders on your Windows 64-bit PC. Free download Visit Website