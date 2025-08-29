Black Ops 6 “Failed to fetch inventory” Error: Fix With These 7 Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

For the last few days, many players have been experiencing “failed to fetch inventory” (or stuck on “Fetching account data from platform”) error in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

If you are also getting this error while playing your favorite FPS game, you should know that this error usually points to a server-side hiccup or an account sync timeout. However, there are several things you can do on your side to get back online fast. Without much ado, let’s jump into the troubleshooting methods.

Getting “Failed to fetch inventory” in COD: Black Ops 6? Here’s how to fix

1. Rule out a widespread service outage first

If you are getting the “failed to fetch inventory” error in BO6, you need to first do the following:

Check Activision’s Online Services portal for known issues and service notices. If you play via Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net, also check their network status pages. If services show “degraded” or “outage,” wait and retry periodically; client fixes won’t help during outages.

2. Fast client-side refreshes

Quick cycle

First, go back to the main menu > re-enter Multiplayer / Zombies. Then, fully quit the game and relaunch. Next, reboot the platform (PC/console) and router (power off for 30 seconds). On console, try switching users and back.

Force a fresh account handshake

First, sign out of your Activision account in-game (or unlink/relink via web). Then, sign back in and re-enter the game to trigger a new entitlement pull.

3. Network hygiene to reduce timeouts

Prefer wired Ethernet while testing.

while testing. Disable VPNs / proxies .

. Change DNS to automatic or try a well-known resolver (e.g., your ISP default or public).

or try a well-known resolver (e.g., your ISP default or public). On console , head to Alternate MAC address > Clear (Xbox) or Rebuild Database (PS) if you’ve had long-term cache issues (use with care; it doesn’t delete games).

, head to > or (PS) if you’ve had long-term cache issues (use with care; it doesn’t delete games). On PC, close background apps that hook the network (overlays, traffic shapers, torrent clients, corporate VPN).

4. Platform-specific troubleshooting

PC (Steam or Battle.net)

Verify/Scan & repair the game files.

the game files. Sign out and sign in of Steam/Battle.net, then relaunch the game.

of Steam/Battle.net, then relaunch the game. Temporarily disable overlays (Discord, GeForce/Adrenalin overlay, Afterburner/Rivatuner).

(Discord, GeForce/Adrenalin overlay, Afterburner/Rivatuner). Update GPU drivers and Windows ; restart afterward.

and ; restart afterward. If you changed your Battle.net region, switch back to your home region and retry sign-in.

Tip: Overlay hooks can interfere with anti-cheat or network initialization; disabling them is a safe test during connection errors.

Xbox / PlayStation

Fully quit the game (Close game/Options → Quit).

the game (Close game/Options → Quit). Power cycle the console (hold power 10 seconds; unplug 30 seconds if needed).

the console (hold power 10 seconds; unplug 30 seconds if needed). Restore licenses (PS) or Clear alternate MAC (Xbox) to refresh entitlements/network cache.

(PS) or (Xbox) to refresh entitlements/network cache. Ensure the platform subscription (Gold/Core/PS Plus) is active and your account region matches your game region.

5. Entitlements & edition content-related fixes

If the “failed to fetch inventory” error appears in Black Ops 6 after redeeming content or switching editions, make sure to do the following:

First, confirm the purchase shows on your platform’s transaction history. In Activision Support, review bonus content/code support pages for your title and region. Finally, restart the game to trigger a fresh inventory sync.

6. “Join a friend” workaround

Some players clear the fetch loop by joining a friend’s lobby from the platform/social overlay, so the game loads your profile through the party route:

Ask a friend who’s in the game menu to invite you. Accept the invite from the console/PC overlay (not the in-game menu). Once in their lobby, back out to the game hub and retry your mode.

Players on Reddit report that this breaks the “connecting/fetching profile” loop for them. It’s not a guaranteed fix for the “failed to fetch inventory” error, but it’s handy to try once.

7. Last resorts (when nothing else works)

Reinstall the game.

the game. Open a ticket with Activision Support and include your platform ID, region, and a timestamp when the “failed to fetch inventory” error occurs.

Why do you see “failed to fetch inventory” error in Call of Duty: Balck Ops 6?

Service congestion/outages: Inventory and profile services occasionally throttle or time out, especially near updates or events.

Inventory and profile services occasionally throttle or time out, especially near updates or events. Stale tokens/cached data: Old auth/entitlement tokens can fail to refresh until you fully restart or re-authenticate.

Old auth/entitlement tokens can fail to refresh until you fully restart or re-authenticate. Network path quirks: NAT changes, VPNs, or DNS issues can delay the calls that fetch your inventory.

NAT changes, VPNs, or DNS issues can delay the calls that fetch your inventory. Overlay/third-party hooks: Some overlays can interfere with anti-cheat or network in it, causing loops at “fetching” screens.

Summing up

In most cases, the “failed to fetch inventory” error in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 shows up during a server outage. When that happens, the best first step is checking the service status before trying to force an inventory sync by restarting the game and re-authenticating your profile.

If the issue persists, it helps to clean up your network connection and disable overlays that may cause conflicts. You should also verify the integrity of your game files to rule out corruption.

Players familiar with other common issues like error code 0x1, Dev Error 10493, or even the error loading player stats bug will know that reinstalling is usually the last resort. If none of the above fixes work, reaching out to official support is the safest path forward.

