Easy Way to Freeze Frame in Clipchamp for Perfect Edits
2 min. read
Published on
If you’re wondering how to freeze frame in Clipchamp, the process is simple. Here’s a quick guide that will show you how to do it step by step, so you can pause action, add text, or create dramatic effects.
How do I Freeze Frame in Clipchamp?
Add frame to timeline
Freezing a frame is incredibly simple, and you just need to follow these steps:
- Open Clipchamp
Open Clipchamp and import your video.
- Import the video
Drag the video to the timeline at the bottom of the editor.
- Locate the desired frame
Move the playhead to the exact frame you want to freeze.
- Right-click the video
Right-click the video and select Create freeze frame.
- New frame will appear
Clipchamp will insert a still image of that frame directly on the timeline.
- Adjust the frame duration
Adjust the duration by dragging the edges of the freeze frame clip.
- Continue editing
Add text, effects, or transitions over the frozen section if you’d like.
For more editing flexibility, you can also learn how to crop a video in Clipchamp.
Ready to export your video with the frozen moment? Follow this step-by-step guide on how to save to computer in Clipchamp to download the final MP4.
FAQs
Select Text from the left panel, then drag a style onto your freeze frame clip.
Yes. Repeat the process at different points on the timeline to add multiple pauses.
No. Audio keeps playing unless you mute or split it. To pause sound too, split the audio track separately.
Yes. Just drag the right edge of the freeze frame clip to make it longer.
No. The still image keeps the same resolution as your project.
Conclusion
Freezing a frame in Clipchamp is a quick way to control the pace of your video and highlight key moments. Whether you’re making tutorials, short clips, or creative edits, the freeze frame tool keeps your workflow simple and effective.
If you’re looking to expand your editing skills, check out guides on how to speed up a video in Clipchamp or how to save a project in Clipchamp.
