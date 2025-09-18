How to Crop Video in Clipchamp: Quick Step-by-Step Guide

How to Crop a Video in Clipchamp?

1. Open Your Project

Start by launching Clipchamp and setting up your workspace.

Launch Clipchamp from the Windows 11 Store. Click Create a video and import your clip.



If you're just starting, see this guide on how to save a project in Clipchamp so you don't lose progress while editing.

2. Add the Video to the Timeline

Next, place the clip on the timeline so you can edit it.

Drag and drop the file into the timeline. Select the video so editing options appear above the preview window.

For precision edits, learn how to cut a video in Clipchamp to remove unwanted parts before cropping.

3. Use the Crop Tool

Now apply the crop tool to select the exact area you want.

Click the Crop tool (small square icon).

Drag the handles around the video preview to set the crop area. Adjust until only the desired part of the video is visible.

4. Resize and Reposition

Fine-tune your crop by resizing and moving the frame.

Open the Transform tab if needed. Use Fit, Fill, or Freeform to resize your cropped section. Reposition by dragging the video in the preview frame.

For frame-accurate edits and cleaner compositions, learn how to freeze frame in Clipchamp to pause on an exact moment before or after cropping.

5. Preview and Export

Finally, check the result and save your new video.

Press Play to review your crop. Click Export, choose resolution (1080p for most projects), and save your file.



To add motion and pacing, combine cropping with speed changes: how to speed up a video in Clipchamp.

Once your cropped video is ready, follow this detailed guide on how to save to computer in Clipchamp to ensure your file is exported correctly.

FAQs

How can I crop a video to square in Clipchamp? Select the 1:1 aspect ratio under the layout settings. Is cropping the same as trimming in Clipchamp? No. Cropping adjusts the visible frame, trimming cuts video length. Can I undo a crop? Yes, press Ctrl + Z or click Reset in the Transform tab. Does cropping reduce video quality? Slightly. Export at 1080p or 4K to maintain clarity. Can I crop multiple clips at once? Yes, hold Shift, select clips, and apply the same crop settings.

Conclusion

Cropping in Clipchamp is quick and effective and you can use these steps to remove distractions, highlight key subjects, and export in the right size for any platform.