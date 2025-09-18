How to Save a Project in Clipchamp (Step-by-Step)

Learning how to save a project in Clipchamp is simple once you know the flow. This guide will explain all you need to know, from autosave to export and cloud backups.

How to Save a Project in Clipchamp?

1. Automatic Saving

Clipchamp saves your edits automatically while you work, so there’s no manual Save button to click.

Edit on the timeline; changes are stored in real time to your Clipchamp account. Reopen Clipchamp later and find the project under Your videos on the Home screen.

2. Check Saved Projects

Verify where your projects live so you can resume editing instantly.

Open Clipchamp and go to the Home screen. Look under Your videos to access recently saved projects.



3. Save Exported Videos

To get a shareable file outside Clipchamp, export your project to your computer.

Click Export in the top-right of the editor.

Select a resolution (480p, 720p, or 1080p) and let Clipchamp render and download the file.

4. Cloud & OneDrive Option

Back up your work to the cloud for safety and cross-device access.

Connect your Microsoft account and enable OneDrive in Clipchamp. Choose OneDrive as the destination when exporting or saving your video.

FAQs

Does Clipchamp save automatically? Yes. Edits are saved instantly while you work. Where do I find saved projects? Under Your videos on the Clipchamp Home screen. Why should I export the project? Exporting creates a playable, shareable video file outside Clipchamp. Can I back up to OneDrive? Yes. Clipchamp integrates with OneDrive for cloud storage. Will I lose progress if the app closes? No. Your changes are autosaved and can be resumed later.

Conclusion

Saving in Clipchamp is effortless thanks to autosave; just export to get a shareable file and use OneDrive for backups.