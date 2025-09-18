How to Speed Up Video in Clipchamp (Quick Guide)

Want to know how to speed up video in Clipchamp? This guide will quickly show you the exact steps to adjust playback speed for a faster, more dynamic video.

How to Speed Up Video in Clipchamp?

1. Open Your Project

First, load your video into Clipchamp.

Launch Clipchamp. Open an existing project or create a new one. Upload your video file. Drag it into the timeline.



If you also want to learn how to cut unnecessary parts before speeding up, check out this guide on how to cut video in Clipchamp.

2. Select the Video

Next, choose the clip you want to edit.

Click the video in the timeline. The clip will highlight. The editing toolbar will appear above the preview.

When refining your clips, it can also help to know how to trim video in Clipchamp on Windows 11.

3. Adjust the Speed

Now you can change the playback speed.

In the toolbar, click Speed.

Use the slider or presets like 1.25x, 1.5x, 2x, or up to 16x.

Apply the setting to the clip.

4. Preview the Changes

Always check how the new speed looks.

Press Play in the preview window. Watch the video at the new speed. Adjust again if it feels too fast or too slow.

5. Export the Video

Finally, save your project.

Click Export at the top right. Select a resolution (1080p recommended). Download the finished video to your device.

FAQs

Can I slow down instead of speeding up? Yes, set the speed below 1x to make a slow-motion effect. Does speeding up affect audio? Yes, the audio will also speed up. You can mute and add music if needed. What is the maximum speed? You can increase speed up to 16x. Does it reduce video quality? No, quality stays the same. Only playback speed changes. Can I change speed for part of a clip? Yes, split the clip and adjust speeds separately.

Conclusion

That’s all it takes to learn how to speed up video in Clipchamp. By following these quick steps, you can transform long recordings into short, engaging clips without losing quality. If you’re interested in mastering more editing tools, check out this tutorial on how to edit video in Clipchamp on Windows 11.