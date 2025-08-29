Clipchamp Tutorial: Cut and Split Videos Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Cutting in Clipchamp means splitting a clip into smaller parts and removing the sections you don’t need. This is useful if you want to delete mistakes, shorten scenes, or rearrange segments on the timeline.

How to cut video in Clipchamp?

1. Split a clip into sections

Open Clipchamp and import your video. Drag the video file to the timeline at the bottom. Move the playhead to the exact point where you want the cut. Click the Split button (scissors icon) on the toolbar.

The video will be divided into two separate clips on the timeline.

For a more detailed walkthrough, you can follow this guide on how to trim video in Clipchamp on Windows 11.

2. Remove unwanted middle sections

Position the playhead before the section you want to remove and press the Split button. Move the playhead to the end of the unwanted section and split again. Select the middle portion between the two cuts. Press Delete on your keyboard or right-click and choose Delete.

The remaining clips can then be moved closer together to remove the gap.

If you want to go beyond simple cutting, you can also check out how to edit video in Clipchamp on Windows 11 to learn how to add transitions, effects, and other adjustments.

Cutting videos in Clipchamp is quick and intuitive once you get used to the Split tool. Whether you are removing short mistakes or breaking down long footage into smaller clips, the process can be done in just a few clicks. This makes it easy to create cleaner, more engaging videos without needing professional software.

After you are comfortable with cutting, you can expand your skills by exploring advanced features. Tools like Clipchamp voiceover and Clipchamp green screen editing allow you to turn simple cuts into polished, professional-quality projects.