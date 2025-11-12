Mediacom Outlook Settings: Accurate IMAP and SMTP Setup Guide
If you use Mediacom email and want to access it directly from Microsoft Outlook, you’ll need the correct server settings. This guide shows you how to add your Mediacom email to Outlook with accurate incoming and outgoing configurations.
Table of contents
How Do I Configure Mediacom Outlook Settings?
1. Open Outlook and add a new account
Start by accessing the account settings menu.
2. Choose manual setup
This option lets you enter all details yourself for better accuracy.
3. Enter account details
Here’s where you’ll input your Mediacom email credentials and server information.
- Your Name: the name you want displayed
- Email Address: full Mediacom email address
- Account Type: IMAP (recommended) or POP3
- Incoming mail server:
mail.mediacombb.net
- Outgoing mail server (SMTP):
mail.mediacombb.net
- User Name: full email address
- Password: your Mediacom email password
4. Configure advanced settings
Check these details to ensure smooth sending and receiving of emails.
- On the Outgoing Server tab:
- On the Advanced tab:
- IMAP port: 993 with SSL/TLS
- POP3 port: 995 with SSL/TLS
- SMTP port: 587 with STARTTLS or 465 with SSL/TLS
5. Test and finish setup
Finally, confirm everything works before closing the setup window.
- Click OK > Next
- Wait for Outlook to test sending and receiving
- Click Finish when both tests succeed
For those that have sent an email by accident, don’t miss our How to Resend an Email in Outlook guide.
What you’ll need
Before setting up your account, make sure you have the following ready:
- Your full Mediacom email address (for example, [email protected])
- Your email password
- The correct incoming and outgoing mail server details
Server settings for Mediacom email
These are the standard IMAP and SMTP settings you’ll need to connect your Mediacom account.
|Protocol
|Server
|Port
|Encryption
|Notes
|Incoming (IMAP)
|mail.mediacombb.net
|993
|SSL/TLS
|Recommended for syncing across devices
|Incoming (POP3)
|mail.mediacombb.net
|995
|SSL/TLS
|Use if you prefer storing mail locally
|Outgoing (SMTP)
|mail.mediacombb.net
|465
|SSL/TLS
|Common legacy option
|Outgoing (SMTP alternative)
|mail.mediacombb.net
|587
|STARTTLS
|Preferred secure connection
Additional settings:
- Username: full email address
- Outgoing server requires authentication (check “My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication”)
- Enable SSL or TLS encryption
If you need a simpler way to sign in on new devices, scan a QR during sign in, don’t miss our How to Sign in to Outlook Using a QR Code guide.
Why these settings matter
Using the correct IMAP and SMTP configurations ensures reliable delivery, proper device sync, and secure authentication. Incorrect ports or missing encryption often cause connection or send and receive errors.
To speed up repetitive replies, set up reusable templates for New Outlook by following our How to Create an Email Template in New Outlook article.
Common issues and solutions
Here’s how to troubleshoot the most frequent problems users face.
|Problem
|Cause
|Fix
|Cannot receive mail
|Incorrect IMAP or POP settings
|Confirm server = mail.mediacombb.net, port 993 or 995, SSL/TLS enabled
|Cannot send mail
|SMTP authentication disabled
|Enable “My outgoing server requires authentication”
|Sync issues between devices
|Using POP3 instead of IMAP
|Switch to IMAP to keep all folders synced
|Repeated password prompts
|Wrong username or SSL off
|Use full email as username and enable SSL
FAQ
Yes, POP3 works if you only check mail from one device, but IMAP is better for syncing messages.
Double check your full email address is in the username field and SSL/TLS is enabled.
Try port 587 with STARTTLS first. If it fails, switch to port 465 with SSL/TLS.
Export your mailbox as a PST file from File > Open & Export > Import/Export to create a local backup.
Conclusion
By following this setup, your Mediacom email will be securely configured in Microsoft Outlook with smooth delivery, proper synchronization, and time saving tools for daily email management.
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
User forum
0 messages