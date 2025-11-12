Mediacom Outlook Settings: Accurate IMAP and SMTP Setup Guide

If you use Mediacom email and want to access it directly from Microsoft Outlook, you’ll need the correct server settings. This guide shows you how to add your Mediacom email to Outlook with accurate incoming and outgoing configurations.

Table of contents

How Do I Configure Mediacom Outlook Settings?

1. Open Outlook and add a new account

Start by accessing the account settings menu.

  1. Click File > Account Settings > Account Settings

  2. Under the Email tab, click New.

2. Choose manual setup

This option lets you enter all details yourself for better accuracy.

  1. Select “Manual setup or additional server types” > Next

  2. Choose “POP or IMAP” > Next

3. Enter account details

Here’s where you’ll input your Mediacom email credentials and server information.

  1. Your Name: the name you want displayed
  2. Email Address: full Mediacom email address
  3. Account Type: IMAP (recommended) or POP3
  4. Incoming mail server: mail.mediacombb.net
  5. Outgoing mail server (SMTP): mail.mediacombb.net
  6. User Name: full email address
  7. Password: your Mediacom email password

4. Configure advanced settings

Check these details to ensure smooth sending and receiving of emails.

  1. On the Outgoing Server tab:
    • Check “My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication”
    • Select “Use same settings as my incoming mail server”
  2. On the Advanced tab:
    • IMAP port: 993 with SSL/TLS
    • POP3 port: 995 with SSL/TLS
    • SMTP port: 587 with STARTTLS or 465 with SSL/TLS

    5. Test and finish setup

    Finally, confirm everything works before closing the setup window.

    1. Click OK > Next
    2. Wait for Outlook to test sending and receiving
    3. Click Finish when both tests succeed

    What you’ll need

    Before setting up your account, make sure you have the following ready:

    • Your full Mediacom email address (for example, [email protected])
    • Your email password
    • The correct incoming and outgoing mail server details

    Server settings for Mediacom email

    These are the standard IMAP and SMTP settings you’ll need to connect your Mediacom account.

    ProtocolServerPortEncryptionNotes
    Incoming (IMAP)mail.mediacombb.net993SSL/TLSRecommended for syncing across devices
    Incoming (POP3)mail.mediacombb.net995SSL/TLSUse if you prefer storing mail locally
    Outgoing (SMTP)mail.mediacombb.net465SSL/TLSCommon legacy option
    Outgoing (SMTP alternative)mail.mediacombb.net587STARTTLSPreferred secure connection

    Additional settings:

    • Username: full email address
    • Outgoing server requires authentication (check “My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication”)
    • Enable SSL or TLS encryption

    Why these settings matter

    Using the correct IMAP and SMTP configurations ensures reliable delivery, proper device sync, and secure authentication. Incorrect ports or missing encryption often cause connection or send and receive errors.

    Common issues and solutions

    Here’s how to troubleshoot the most frequent problems users face.

    ProblemCauseFix
    Cannot receive mailIncorrect IMAP or POP settingsConfirm server = mail.mediacombb.net, port 993 or 995, SSL/TLS enabled
    Cannot send mailSMTP authentication disabledEnable “My outgoing server requires authentication”
    Sync issues between devicesUsing POP3 instead of IMAPSwitch to IMAP to keep all folders synced
    Repeated password promptsWrong username or SSL offUse full email as username and enable SSL

    FAQ

    Can I use POP3 instead of IMAP?

    Yes, POP3 works if you only check mail from one device, but IMAP is better for syncing messages.

    Why does Outlook ask for my password again?

    Double check your full email address is in the username field and SSL/TLS is enabled.

    Which SMTP port should I use?

    Try port 587 with STARTTLS first. If it fails, switch to port 465 with SSL/TLS.

    How can I back up my Outlook emails?

    Export your mailbox as a PST file from File > Open & Export > Import/Export to create a local backup.

    Conclusion

    By following this setup, your Mediacom email will be securely configured in Microsoft Outlook with smooth delivery, proper synchronization, and time saving tools for daily email management.

