Mediacom Outlook Settings: Accurate IMAP and SMTP Setup Guide

If you use Mediacom email and want to access it directly from Microsoft Outlook, you’ll need the correct server settings. This guide shows you how to add your Mediacom email to Outlook with accurate incoming and outgoing configurations.

How Do I Configure Mediacom Outlook Settings?

1. Open Outlook and add a new account

Start by accessing the account settings menu.

Click File > Account Settings > Account Settings



Under the Email tab, click New.

2. Choose manual setup

This option lets you enter all details yourself for better accuracy.

Select “Manual setup or additional server types” > Next



Choose “POP or IMAP” > Next





3. Enter account details

Here’s where you’ll input your Mediacom email credentials and server information.

Your Name: the name you want displayed Email Address: full Mediacom email address Account Type: IMAP (recommended) or POP3 Incoming mail server: mail.mediacombb.net Outgoing mail server (SMTP): mail.mediacombb.net User Name: full email address Password: your Mediacom email password

4. Configure advanced settings

Check these details to ensure smooth sending and receiving of emails.

On the Outgoing Server tab: Check “My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication”



Select “Use same settings as my incoming mail server” On the Advanced tab: IMAP port: 993 with SSL/TLS

POP3 port: 995 with SSL/TLS

SMTP port: 587 with STARTTLS or 465 with SSL/TLS

5. Test and finish setup

Finally, confirm everything works before closing the setup window.

Click OK > Next Wait for Outlook to test sending and receiving Click Finish when both tests succeed

What you’ll need

Before setting up your account, make sure you have the following ready:

Your full Mediacom email address (for example, [email protected])

Your email password

The correct incoming and outgoing mail server details

Server settings for Mediacom email

These are the standard IMAP and SMTP settings you’ll need to connect your Mediacom account.

Protocol Server Port Encryption Notes Incoming (IMAP) mail.mediacombb.net 993 SSL/TLS Recommended for syncing across devices Incoming (POP3) mail.mediacombb.net 995 SSL/TLS Use if you prefer storing mail locally Outgoing (SMTP) mail.mediacombb.net 465 SSL/TLS Common legacy option Outgoing (SMTP alternative) mail.mediacombb.net 587 STARTTLS Preferred secure connection

Additional settings:

Username: full email address

Outgoing server requires authentication (check “My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication”)

Enable SSL or TLS encryption

Why these settings matter

Using the correct IMAP and SMTP configurations ensures reliable delivery, proper device sync, and secure authentication. Incorrect ports or missing encryption often cause connection or send and receive errors.

Common issues and solutions

Here’s how to troubleshoot the most frequent problems users face.

Problem Cause Fix Cannot receive mail Incorrect IMAP or POP settings Confirm server = mail.mediacombb.net, port 993 or 995, SSL/TLS enabled Cannot send mail SMTP authentication disabled Enable “My outgoing server requires authentication” Sync issues between devices Using POP3 instead of IMAP Switch to IMAP to keep all folders synced Repeated password prompts Wrong username or SSL off Use full email as username and enable SSL

FAQ

Can I use POP3 instead of IMAP? Yes, POP3 works if you only check mail from one device, but IMAP is better for syncing messages. Why does Outlook ask for my password again? Double check your full email address is in the username field and SSL/TLS is enabled. Which SMTP port should I use? Try port 587 with STARTTLS first. If it fails, switch to port 465 with SSL/TLS. How can I back up my Outlook emails? Export your mailbox as a PST file from File > Open & Export > Import/Export to create a local backup.

Conclusion

By following this setup, your Mediacom email will be securely configured in Microsoft Outlook with smooth delivery, proper synchronization, and time saving tools for daily email management.