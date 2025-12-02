Outlook Inbox Repair Tool Keeps Popping Up: How To Stop It

The Outlook inbox repair tool keeps opening when Outlook detects file corruption, profile issues, or loading errors. These repeated prompts slow down your workflow and stop Outlook from opening normally. The steps below help you stop the repair loop and restore stable performance.

What Can I do if Outlook Inbox Repair Tool Keeps Popping Up?

Check for multiple Outlook processes

Outlook sometimes launches more than one background process, which blocks access to PST or OST files and triggers SCANPST.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager Select Processes Look for OUTLOOK.exe entries Right click duplicate entries and select End task



Restart Outlook

You can learn more about how the Outlook inbox repair tool works in this detailed SCANPST guide for Outlook.

Repair the Office installation

Damaged Office components often force Outlook to launch SCANPST every time.

Open Settings Select Apps Select Installed apps Find Microsoft Office Select Modify



Choose Quick Repair



Run the repair If the issue continues, run Online Repair

If Outlook still shows the repair tool after this, you can check this guide on SCANPST not fixing PST files for more advanced troubleshooting.

Create a new Outlook profile

A corrupted profile prevents Outlook from loading data files correctly and triggers repair loops.

Press Windows + R Type control mlcfg32.cpl and select OK Select Show Profiles Select Add Create a new profile name Add your email account Set Always use this profile to the new one Launch Outlook

Reset your PST or OST file location

A damaged or incorrect data file path forces Outlook to run SCANPST on every launch.

Press Windows + R Type outlook.exe /profiles Select your profile Open Account Settings Select Data Files Add a new data file Set it as the default Restart Outlook Move emails from the old file to the new file if needed

If your PST file shows heavy corruption, you can review this comparison of Stellar Repair for Outlook and other repair options to recover important mailbox data.

Disable external add ins

Faulty add ins block Outlook from reading data files, which triggers repeated repair tools.

Press Windows + R Type outlook.exe /safe



Open File Select Options Select Add ins Select Go next to COM Add ins

Uncheck all add ins Restart Outlook Re enable add ins one by one to find the problem

Outdated builds can cause recurring data checks or profile load issues.

Open Settings Select Windows Update Select Check for updates Install available updates Open Outlook Select File Select Office Account Select Update options Select Update now

FAQs

Why does SCANPST keep opening after I run it Your data file may still contain severe corruption or Outlook may still rely on a broken profile. Is it safe to delete an OST file Yes. Outlook creates a fresh OST file after you delete it. Can antivirus tools trigger repair loops Yes. Some security tools lock PST files and interrupt Outlook when it loads. Do large PST files cause this issue Yes. Large files often develop indexing and consistency problems.

You stop the Outlook inbox repair tool from popping up when you repair Office, rebuild your profile, reset damaged data files, or remove faulty add ins. These changes restore a clean startup path and allow Outlook to load your mailbox without constant repair prompts.