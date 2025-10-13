How to Enable Print Spooler in Windows 11 Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The Print Spooler is a crucial Windows service that manages print jobs between your computer and printer. If it is disabled, your printer will not work properly. This guide shows you how to enable the Print Spooler in Windows 11 using different methods.

How to Enable Print Spooler in Windows 11?

1. Enable Print Spooler via Services App

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type services.msc and press Enter.

Scroll down and double click Print Spooler. Set Startup type to Automatic.

Click Start, then Apply, then OK.

For additional fixes when the service will not stay active, read Print Spooler keeps stopping in Windows.

2. Restart Print Spooler Using Command Prompt

Click Start, type cmd, then select Run as administrator.

Run these commands, one by one, pressing Enter after each:

net stop spooler net start spooler

If print jobs freeze in the queue, see how to fix printing stuck on spooling.

3. Enable Print Spooler via PowerShell

Press Windows + X and choose Windows Terminal (Admin).

Run the following commands:

Set-Service -Name Spooler -StartupType Automatic Start-Service -Name Spooler

4. Check Print Spooler Dependencies

Open services.msc again. Right click Print Spooler and choose Properties. Open the Dependencies tab. Ensure required services such as Remote Procedure Call (RPC) are running. Restart the PC and try printing again.

What Is the Print Spooler in Windows 11

The Print Spooler stores print jobs in a queue and sends them to the printer one by one. Without it, your PC cannot communicate with the printer, which leads to errors or no printing.

Why Print Spooler May Stop Working

Corrupted or outdated printer drivers

Malware infection or security software conflicts

System updates or registry errors

Disabled dependent services

If high resource usage is the problem, learn ways to reduce Print Spooler high CPU usage.

FAQs

Why is the Print Spooler service stopped automatically? It can stop due to corrupted drivers or app conflicts. Reinstall the printer driver and run the Printer Troubleshooter. Can I delete Print Spooler files manually? Yes. Go to C:\Windows\System32\spool\PRINTERS and delete the files inside, then restart the service. Does Print Spooler need to run all the time? Yes, if you print regularly. Set it to Automatic so it starts with Windows. How do I fix the Print Spooler if it keeps crashing? Run sfc /scannow in an elevated Command Prompt, then restart the service.

Conclusion

Enabling the Print Spooler in Windows 11 is straightforward and ensures stable printing. Use Services to start it automatically, restart it with Command Prompt when jobs get stuck, or rely on PowerShell for quick configuration. Checking dependencies and drivers prevents future errors and keeps your print queue moving.