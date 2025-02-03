Fix: ERROR_EVENT_PENDING (The TDI indication has entered the pending state)

Running all the dependencies worked for most users

The ERROR_EVENT_PENDING system error, with code 711 (0x2C7), appears when changing a service’s startup type to Manual or Automatic. This happens when related services are not running, there are problems with the network adapter or its driver, or if the network settings are misconfigured.

The message for Error Code 711 reads, {TDI Event Pending} The TDI indication has entered the pending state.

Before you proceed to the slightly complex solutions, reboot the PC, install all pending updates for Windows and the affected software, and run a full-system malware scan!

How can I fix ERROR_EVENT_PENDING in Windows?

1. Run dependencies and other critical services

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Services in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Right-click on the affected service and select Properties. Navigate to the Dependencies tab, and note down all the services listed here. Go back to the Services console, right-click on the one you noted down earlier, and select Properties. Choose Automatic from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click Start under Service status if the service is not currently running. Click Apply and OK to save the changes. Similarly, update the other dependencies, then restart the PC and check for improvements.

2. Terminate and re-run the affected service

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager and go to Services from the left pane. Now, locate the service that’s throwing the system error, and note the PID listed next to it. Navigate to the Details tab, right-click on the process with the same PID, and select End task. Choose the appropriate response in the confirmation prompt. Go back to the Services tab, and check whether the service you just terminated reads Stopped under the Status column. If yes, right-click on the same service, and select Start to re-run it. Once done, it should run properly without throwing Error Code 711.

3. Reinstall the network adapter driver

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the Network adapters entry, right-click on the active adapter, and select Uninstall device. Tick the checkbox for Attempt to remove the driver for this device, and click Uninstall. Restart the computer, and Windows will automatically install a fresh copy of the driver.

Press Windows + R to open Run, type devmgmt.msc in the text field, and hit Enter . Double-click on Network adapters, right-click on the active adapter, and then select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Finally, restart the computer to apply the changes.

Running an outdated or corrupt driver version can also trigger the ERROR_EVENT_PENDING The TDI indication has entered the pending state error message in Windows. And updating the network adapter driver will fix things!

In case Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s website, locate the new releases, and then manually install the latest driver.

5. Repair the corrupted system files

Press Windows + R to open Search, type Command Prompt in the text field, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now, execute this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Once done, restart the computer and check for improvements.

Corrupted system files are a common reason behind all system errors, including ERROR_EVENT_PENDING. In this case, running the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans will replace all problematic files with their cached copies!

6. Reset the network settings

Press Windows + I to open Settings, go to Network & Internet, and click on Advanced network settings. Now, click on Network reset. Click the Reset now button. Click Reset in the confirmation prompt. Finally, restart the PC and verify whether The TDI indication has entered the pending state error is fixed.

7. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change.

When the previous solutions didn’t work, performing a system restore will get rid of ERROR_EVENT_PENDING by reverting any recent changes that are conflicting with Windows or the network adapter. Just make sure to choose a restore point created before you first encountered the system error!

In my experience, the {TDI Event Pending} The TDI indication has entered the pending state error is, more often than not, caused by issues within Windows and affects the RasMan (Remote Access Connection Manager) service. It rarely has to do with hardware issues. So, check for software-based problems.

