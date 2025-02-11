ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION 665 (0x299) [Solved]

Breaking the file down into smaller fragments is the quickest fix

The ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION Win32Exception, with code 665 (0x299), appears when performing a read or write operation on a file that exceeds the set file system limitations. This usually happens when working with extremely large files, say backup files with over 80-100 GB of data.

The message for Error Code 665 reads, The requested operation could not be completed due to a file system limitation.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, move the file to a different volume, download the affected file again (if you got it from an online source), or, if possible, break the file down into smaller fragments. For most of you, these basic tricks will fix the system error!

How can I fix ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION in Windows?

1. Defrag the hard drive

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Defragment and Optimize Drives in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Select the volume that stores the affected file from the list, and click on Optimize. Once the optimization is complete, verify whether ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION is fixed.

Defragmenting a hard drive will re-organize the files stored on it, moving data for the same files closer together for quicker access. Remember, defragmentation should only be performed on an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) and never on an SSD (Solid State Drive), as it reduces the latter’s lifespan.

2. Run the Check Disk utility

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following command and hit Enter : chkdsk /r When asked to schedule the scan for the next reboot, press Y , hit Enter , and then restart the PC. After the scan is done running, check for improvements.

Since Error Code 665 (ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION) can arise due to disk issues, running the built-in Check Disk utility will perform quick repairs on the affected drive, getting things up and running!

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the Disk drives entry, right-click on the drive that stores that affected file, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Finally, restart the computer to fully apply the changes.

For 2 out of 5 users facing ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION 665 (0x299) The requested operation could not be completed due to a file system limitation, updating the driver for the disk drive fixed things in no time!

If Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s website, locate the new releases, and manually install the latest driver.

4. Run Disk Cleanup

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Disk Cleanup in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Select the volume that stores the affected file and click OK. Now, tick the checkboxes for the categories that you want to delete, and click OK. Click Delete Files in the confirmation prompt. If sufficient storage space is not cleared up, click on Clean up system files. Select the system drive (usually C:) from the dropdown menu, and click OK. Tick the checkboxes for the file types that you want to delete, click OK, and confirm the change. Finally, reboot the PC and check for improvements.

After running Disk Cleanup, you should have gotten rid of the ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION Win32 system error if it appeared due to low available disk space.

5. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list or one created before you first encountered the system error and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It typically takes 15-45 minutes.

When the previous solutions didn’t work, performing a system restore will fix the error. If that, too, fails for some reason, you can always reinstall Windows from scratch!

Whether you are getting ERROR_FILE_SYSTEM_LIMITATION while trying to create a backup, during data acquisition, or when creating a new VHD/VHDX image, the workaround and solutions listed here will work in all such cases.

