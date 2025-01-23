How to Fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP 745 (0x2E9) in Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP Windows system error, with code 745 (0x2E9), appears when a notify change request is completed because the handle that made the request was closed. This happens due to corrupted system files, conflicting applications, and misconfigurations within Windows.

The message for Error Code 745 reads, This indicates that a notify change request has been completed due to closing the handle which made the notify change request.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install pending Windows updates, and disable any active third-party security software.

How can I fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP in Windows?

1. Repair corrupted system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Run this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Finally, reboot the PC and check for improvements.

Since most system errors, including ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP, are triggered by corrupted system files, an easy fix is to run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which replace all such files with their cached copies.

2. Perform a clean boot

Press Windows + S to open Search, type System Configuration, and click on the relevant result. Go to the Services tab, tick the checkbox for Hide all Microsoft services, and click on Disable all. Now, navigate to the Startup tab, and click on Open Task Manager. Select any non-critical app that reads Enabled under the Status column, and click on Disable. Go back to System Configuration, and click on Apply and OK. Click Restart in the confirmation prompt. Once in the Clean Boot mode, verify whether the system error still appears.

In Clean Boot mode, Windows loads with only the basic drivers, services, and apps, providing you with an environment to identify the faulting component.

If ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP doesn’t appear anymore, enable the components turned off previously one at a time, and as soon as the error reappears, the last configured one is the underlying cause. For a driver or service, disable it, and for an app, uninstall it!

3. Uninstall conflicting applications

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app updated or installed around the same time you first encountered the error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then reboot the PC.

For a few, a quick app removal didn’t work due to leftover files and Registry entries. In this case, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app.

4. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It takes 15-45 minutes to complete.

If you can’t identify what’s behind ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP 745 (0x2E9) This indicates that a notify change request has been completed due to closing the handle which made the notify change request even after checking the Windows error logs, go ahead with a system restore.

Make sure to choose a restore point created before the error first appeared!

5. Use a third-party backup software

Most of the previously reported cases of Error Code 745 appeared while creating backups using the built-in Windows utility. If that’s the case with you, consider using an effective backup software for Windows. These are more reliable and faster!

One of these solutions should have helped fix the ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP Win32 system error. In case everything fails, reinstalling Windows will get rid of the error since it arises due to software-based issues.

Before you leave, discover the common Windows errors and their expert solutions to prevent such problems from reappearing!

For any queries or to share more fixes with our readers, drop a comment below.