How to Fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP 745 (0x2E9) in Windows

Performing a clean boot will help identify the faulting component

Windows 11 » Repair

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Kazim Ali Alvi 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP

The ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP Windows system error, with code 745 (0x2E9), appears when a notify change request is completed because the handle that made the request was closed. This happens due to corrupted system files, conflicting applications, and misconfigurations within Windows.

The message for Error Code 745 reads, This indicates that a notify change request has been completed due to closing the handle which made the notify change request.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install pending Windows updates, and disable any active third-party security software.

How can I fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP in Windows?

1. Repair corrupted system files

  1. Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator.command prompt
  2. Click Yes in the UAC prompt.
  3. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
  4. Run this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannowsfc scan to fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP
  5. Finally, reboot the PC and check for improvements.

Since most system errors, including ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP, are triggered by corrupted system files, an easy fix is to run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which replace all such files with their cached copies.

2. Perform a clean boot

  1. Press Windows + S to open Search, type System Configuration, and click on the relevant result.
  2. Go to the Services tab, tick the checkbox for Hide all Microsoft services, and click on Disable all.clean boot to fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP
  3. Now, navigate to the Startup tab, and click on Open Task Manager.
  4. Select any non-critical app that reads Enabled under the Status column, and click on Disable.disable startup apps
  5. Go back to System Configuration, and click on Apply and OK.
  6. Click Restart in the confirmation prompt.
  7. Once in the Clean Boot mode, verify whether the system error still appears.

In Clean Boot mode, Windows loads with only the basic drivers, services, and apps, providing you with an environment to identify the faulting component.

If ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP doesn’t appear anymore, enable the components turned off previously one at a time, and as soon as the error reappears, the last configured one is the underlying cause. For a driver or service, disable it, and for an app, uninstall it!

3. Uninstall conflicting applications

  1. Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter.
  2. Select any app updated or installed around the same time you first encountered the error, and click Uninstall.uninstall to fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then reboot the PC.

For a few, a quick app removal didn’t work due to leftover files and Registry entries. In this case, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app.

4. Perform a system restore

  1. Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result.
  2. Click the System Restore button.restore to fix ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP
  3. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next.choose a different restore point
  4. Pick the oldest restore point from the list and click Next.restore point
  5. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change.
  6. Wait for the restore to complete. It takes 15-45 minutes to complete.

If you can’t identify what’s behind ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP 745 (0x2E9) This indicates that a notify change request has been completed due to closing the handle which made the notify change request even after checking the Windows error logs, go ahead with a system restore.

Make sure to choose a restore point created before the error first appeared!

5. Use a third-party backup software

Most of the previously reported cases of Error Code 745 appeared while creating backups using the built-in Windows utility. If that’s the case with you, consider using an effective backup software for Windows. These are more reliable and faster!

One of these solutions should have helped fix the ERROR_NOTIFY_CLEANUP Win32 system error. In case everything fails, reinstalling Windows will get rid of the error since it arises due to software-based issues.

Before you leave, discover the common Windows errors and their expert solutions to prevent such problems from reappearing!

For any queries or to share more fixes with our readers, drop a comment below.

More about the topics: System Errors

Kazim Ali Alvi

Kazim Ali Alvi Shield

Windows Hardware Expert

Kazim has always been fond of technology, be it scrolling through the settings on his iPhone, Android device, or Windows PC. He's specialized in hardware devices, always ready to remove a screw or two to find out the real cause of a problem. Long-time Windows user, Kazim is ready to provide a solution for your every software & hardware error on Windows 11, Windows 10 and any previous iteration. He's also one of our experts in Networking & Security.

User forum

0 messages