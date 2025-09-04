Facebook Dating Not Working? 5 Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If Facebook Dating is not working, it usually means the feature is unavailable in your region, your app is outdated, or your account has restrictions. Here are simple steps you can try to get it running again.

What can I do if Facebook Dating is not working?

1. Check availability in your country

Facebook Dating is not available everywhere, so confirm it’s supported in your region first.

Keeping the app updated helps remove bugs and improves overall stability.

Open the App Store or Google Play Store. Search for Facebook. Tap Update if a new version is available.

Restart the app after updating.

For more details, see our guide on Facebook app not active.

3. Clear app cache and data

Clearing cached files can resolve loading problems with Facebook Dating.

Open your phone’s Settings. Select Apps > Facebook. Tap Storage and choose Clear Cache.

If needed, select Clear Data and log in again.

4. Verify your age and account status

Make sure you meet the age requirement and your account has no restrictions.

Ensure you are 18 or older. Check if your account has any restrictions. Resolve any policy violations that could block Dating.

If you get unexpected errors, check our fixes for Facebook something went wrong.

5. Reinstall the app

Reinstalling the app can help, and you can do it with these steps.

Delete the Facebook app from your phone. Restart your device. Download Facebook again from the official store. Log back into your account and check if Dating works.

Conclusion

If Facebook Dating still does not appear or work correctly, it may be a visibility issue. For more in-depth help, see our guide on Facebook Dating not showing up with additional solutions.

FAQs